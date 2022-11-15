ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Rowing Club looks to future after setback from Hurricane Ian

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
Earlier this year, the Cape Coral Rowing Club raced against the clock after losing its home at Cape Harbour.

"It was rough. We were all nervous that we wouldn't have a place to row anymore, and it brought everyone on the team closer because we were spending a lot more time together and going to city meetings," said Zoe Vadas, a youth rower with the club.

A space was found, but Hurricane Ian then left a trail of devastation, forcing the club to again rebuild.

“At some point, I’m going to have to make a decision,” said Saundra Weston, Cape Coral Rowing Club president. “Since none of these kids have been on the water, are we going to have a season or not going to have a season? And it will all depend on whether I have money to order a dock.”

Boats were damaged, the storage trailer with lots of their rowing machines ended up in the water for days, and most importantly, the club's $50,000 dock was irreparably damaged.

“Our dock lifted out of the water, ripped into multiple pieces, and blew into the spreader,” Weston said.

The boats are covered by insurance, but the dock isn't, which is the main problem that's keeping the club from resuming activities in the water.

A Gofundme has been set up to raise $70,000 for the club.

Landstar Development Group and Waterstone Group moved forward with developing Cape Harbour, and the club was forced to move out of the place they called home since 2007.

In June, the club advocated for the city council to approve a lease agreement that would temporarily allow the rowers use of one of the Seven Islands, which was necessary because Tropicana Park was still not finished and ready to hold their activities.

The move cost her club $25,000, which was paid using five years of reserves. This means the club has no extra money to pay for a new dock. Membership fees cover the nonprofit's costs.

Vadas said the club has inspired her to keep rowing in college because rowing is such a fun and unique sport.

"And it kind of separates you from the crowd a little bit, especially when applying to colleges," Vadas said.

Another youth rower, Evelyn Case, found the club in seventh grade, and it became her favorite sports activity.

"I didn't have anything going for me, and I couldn't find a sport I liked, then I found rowing," Case said.

She hopes that people will offer support to the club as she misses the water and wants to continue rowing in college.

"It's essential pretty much because without those times in and on the water, no colleges can look at us, and there's a lot of girls and boys in our club that want to go collegiate for rowing," Case said. "It's some of the guys' senior year, and they need those college people to look at them this year, and if we don't have those times on the water, then they can't get in."

Weston has worked out an agreement with the gym CrossFit 239 in Fort Myers and is currently offering free workouts on land to the young rowers to continue training.

Daniel Chacon, another youth rower, said he's been taking part in those practices but does miss being out in the water.

"This was the only place that I could row in Cape Coral, and it was the closest place to me," Chacon said.

He's a sophomore at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School and started rowing last year.

"I haven't been rowing for a while, so it's been kind of discouraging," Chacon said. "I feel that I have lost some time."

Though it's a solution to help keep the kids practicing, it's not the ideal situation for these youths.

"These kids can't have a COVID year because there's so much opportunity for them, and none of them will get looked at if we can't race," Weston said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

