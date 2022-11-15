ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Habitat for Humanity in Lee, Collier receive sizable donations to help with their mission

By Erica Van Buren, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
Habitat for Humanity organizations in both Lee and Collier County are moving forward with building affordable homes post-Ian. Both have received sizable donations and grants to help with their mission.

The Lee County Commission awarded $2.5 million is State Housing Initiative Recovery Program funding to Habitat for Humanity of Lee & Hendry Counties. The funds will be allocated to help at least 32 homeowners.

The State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) provides funds to local governments as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. The program was designed to serve very low, low and moderate income families.

In case you missed it:SWFL organization recovery plan includes clean up and rebuild in Harlem Heights

And:SWFL organizations accepting donations for kids and families impacted by Hurricane Ian

At Habitat of Lee & Hendry's first wall raising since Hurricane Ian, Itzel Garcia and Jorge Monge Lopez said they’re currently living with her parents in Bonita Springs and looking forward to becoming first-time homeowners.

“We applied for the program during the pandemic,” said 19-year-old-Garcia. “My parents are homeowners. They told us about the program with Habitat for Humanity (of Lee & Hendry Counties).”

The couple said they have to complete 300 sweat equity volunteer hours as one of the stipulations with Habitat for Humanity. They're also putting in hours on their own home.

“We’ve helped build homes in Bonita Springs and in Fort Myers,” said 20-year-old-Lopez. “We can either complete our sweat equity hours by helping build homes or working at the Habitat for Humanity Restore. We chose working on homes because it’s more interesting and it’s a good feeling helping other families.”

Each family partnering with Habitat in its Affordable Homeownership Program must also contribute $2,000 toward closing costs and take more than 20 hours of financial homeownership classes. When they close on their home, they will receive a low- to zero-percent interest loan through Habitat and their mortgage payments are set at no more than 30% of their income.

The couple said their three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Bonita Springs on Partnership Place will be ready to move in at the end of January. Habitat for Humanity sells the homes at the appraised value. An appraisal is done when the home is complete.

“Decorating it and getting furniture are next on the list,” said Lopez.

John Hill, Habitat for Humanity of Lee & Hendry Counties board member doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty for the cause.

“This is an amazing organization,” said Hill. “I have the pleasure of serving on a number of different boards and this is a phenomenal group. The mission that we have here at Habitat for Humanity is beyond any other mission I’m involved in. I believe it. My wife believes it. We support it in every way possible both physical labor and also capital contribution.”

Hill said regarding Garcia and Lopez it’s all about paying it forward.

“Everybody has a full understanding of what it's about to give back to the community,” said Hill. “I think it's the best possible combination of efforts in the charity arena. You have people working hard for other people, for themselves and they're very much invested in their own house.”

The Habitat for Humanity homes are built to code with hurricane ties, straps and appropriate grading and elevations. Each home comes equipped with a set of metal storm panels and partner families receive education about storm prep in required pre-purchase courses.

In Collier County, a $125,000 gift from State Farm will fund the cost of foundations for ten new homes to be built in Habitat for Humanity of Collier County's Whitaker Woods subdivision.

State Farm designated another $125,000 to support the work of Habitat for Humanity of Lee & Hendry Counties.

"We hope this grant goes a long way in helping our community recover from the hurricane," said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Director Apsara Sorensen, in a news release. "Our mission is to help people recover from the unexpected."

The News-Press

