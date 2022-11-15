ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Suit filed by former ShorePoint Health Venice employees over layoffs modified

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRKaV_0jBEjjRR00

VENICE –  Employees of the now defunct ShorePoint Health Venice Hospital have modified a lawsuit alleging that their layoffs last summer were mishandled because they didn't follow federal law requiring public notice of plans to close and eliminate their jobs.

The workers originally sued the Venice hospital's parent company, Franklin Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc., but Community Health was replaced as the defendant by Venice HMA Holdings Inc., LLC, a subsidiary of CHS Inc, on Oct. 31.

Callie White, an employee in the radiology department of ShorePoint Health Venice, filed suit  Aug. 29 in the U.S. Middle District Court in Tampa on behalf of herself and as many as 600 other employees, alleging that the hospital violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act – otherwise known as the WARN Act.

Under the law, employers with more than 100 full time employees who have more than six months of employment must give 60 days notice before laying off at least 50 people at a single job site.

Related: Lawsuit alleges speedy closing of ShorePoint Health Venice violated federal laws on proper notice

The suit asks for accrued wages, commissions and bonuses, fringe benefits and health care coverage – including payment of medical expenses – for the plaintiffs for the 60-day period, as well as for vacation time, personal days, as well as attorney fees.

On Oct. 10, the hospital filed a motion to dismiss, for, among other reasons, failure to establish that she and other employees had been terminated.

Instead, the complaint "alleges only that her termination, and the termination of other employees, may occur on some future date if certain conditions arise,” wrote Tracey K. Jaensch, an attorney with the Tampa-based firm of FordHarrison LLP, which is representing the hospital. “Plaintiff’s complaint is not ripe and is due to be dismissed.”

The hospital contends that while the facility ceased performing elective and outpatient procedures as of Aug. 26, White herself remained on the hospital’s group health and welfare benefits program.

That Oct. 10 motion kicked off a flurry of filings, including one by White’s counsel, Brandon J. Hill of Tampa-based Wenel Fenton Cabassa, P.A., asking for an extension time to respond to the motion to dismiss or file an amended complaint.

That extension deadline was through Nov. 11 but as of Nov. 14, the response had not been filed.

ShorePoint Health Venice  – which had an average of 40 patients per day at the time the closing was announced – has been phasing out in stages. The Emergency Department closed on Aug. 26, and in-patient procedures at the hospital stopped Aug. 29.

Hospital officials cited the opening of the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice campus as a reason for decreased patient volume that prompted the decision to close.

In 2014, CHS bought the Venice facility and the former Bon Secours St. Joseph’s Hospital in Charlotte county as part of an acquisition of two dozen hospitals from Naples-based Health Management Associates for $7.6 billion.

CHS still owns two other ShorePoint branded hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.

In a third quarter update email to investors, CHS President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Hammons said the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA was $400 million, including $115 million in pandemic relief funds. Net cash provided by operating activities from July through September 2022 was $137 million, compared to $121 million during the same quarter in 2021.

The email referenced the closure of ShorePoint Venice but not by name.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Suit filed by former ShorePoint Health Venice employees over layoffs modified

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say. The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com. The expensive and luxurious home...
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval

For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor. District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Local Non-Profit's Opening Sells Out with Keynote by Ashley Judd

Resilient Retreat, a new Sarasota non-profit providing free and confidential support for survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals, recently celebrated the pinnacle of its grand opening events: a sold-out luncheon with keynote speaker, actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd. Held on Thursday, November 3, this highly anticipated community event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a VIP sponsor reception and a booking signing by Ms. Judd. More than 500 attendees joined together for a magnificent, tented luncheon on the retreat’s 84 acres of conservation land. The event included remarks by Resilient Retreat Founder and Board Chair Dr. Sidney Turner and Executive Director Lisa Intagliata, a live auction and a special keynote address by Ms. Judd, who spoke of her own personal story of healing and resiliency. The luncheon came on the heels of the non-profit’s recent Campus Building Dedication and Open House, which took place on Tuesday, October 18. Free and open to the public, the event drew a wide audience from the Greater Sarasota community. Event highlights included guided tours of the center’s new facilities, a sage ceremony and the placement of a time capsule. Attendees also experienced samplings from the center’s interdisciplinary programming, including neurofeedback, yoga, equine and animal therapies, art and music therapies and much more. In addition to its individual participant programs, Resilient Retreat provides community trainings on trauma for corporations, businesses, non-profits and non-governmental agencies. Immediately following Hurricane Ian, the team quickly ramped up its efforts with increased trainings to provide much-needed mental health support for community partners. These efforts included sessions for the community sponsored by The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation and the Sarasota County School District, among others.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted

The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right

Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
SARASOTA, FL
cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy