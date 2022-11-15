'Leave no stone unturned': How SSU football coach Aaron Kelton plans to build on 5-5 season

Aaron Kelton's career coaching record at Savannah State is 5-5, but in many ways, his first season starts now.

Kelton was hired in April, more than five months after his predecessor, Shawn Quinn, resigned in the days following the 2021 season. Kelton missed recruit signing day and even the start of spring practice. He didn't get his coaching staff in place until August.

The Tigers' even-par season in 2022 was a testament to Kelton and his assistants' ability to implement the basics of their offensive and defensive schemes and maximize the raw talent.

That first season now over, the Tiger coaches will spend the next several months doing what they didn't have the opportunity to do last year - recruit and take time in the postseason for analysis.

“We’ll do our exit meetings and continue to stay on the guys academically,” he said. “Coaches will get a needed break and I’ll be revamping things, looking at what we do week to week. How do we make it better and more efficient? We’ll go recruiting. We’ll try to leave no stone unturned.”

The Tigers 5-5 record suggests a season equal parts good and not-so-good. The Tigers opened with a disappointing loss, becoming unhinged during a head-smacking, two-minute stint while surrendering three touchdowns just before the first half in the season-opener against Southeastern University.

Nine games later, a poised bunch weathered a pre-game rain deluge and a powerful Lane College offense to produce a fourth-quarter rally and win.

Kelton has a lot to ponder.

“How can we improve (our) teaching and our influence on the team?” said Kelton, sitting behind a desk in his small office. “What are we going to tweak? You don’t get a do-over in this business. We were 5-5. It is what it is. What things helped us get to where we are?

“I think we played good football down the stretch. I’ll evaluate it from the beginning of the year, then look at where we ended and what we changed to be more successful. We’ll keep those things going and fix some of the things that weren’t there early.”

Here are four reasons SSU football fans should be optimistic for the future.

Impact players, where art thou?

Savannah State returned only three starters from the 2021 season-ending game against Edwards Waters.

So Kelton, a first-year coach, had rebuilding to do. He could have as many as 20 of the 22 starters back for 2023.

Doesn’t matter, Kelton said. You still look to upgrade.

“We feel pretty good about (a large group of returnees) but there’s still a lot of development that has to happen,” he said. “We’re not going to rest on our laurels. Our goals weren’t met. We’ll continue to build. Do we have some good pieces to build around? Yes. We just have to get more.”

Kelton said the program has 30.5 scholarships to divvy out (Division II schools can offer 36), but works with potential players who qualify for academic money.

SSU will target Georgia for top players. Athletes from border states are also attractive because they qualify for in-state tuition.

And Kelton will use his out-of-state connections to bring players to campus.

“I don’t think we’re at any disadvantage because of the special place we have to offer here at Savannah State,” Kelton said. “We’re in a talent-rich area. I always believe that if you want to go to school, if you want to play, there’s a (personal) investment when you have to put a little of your own in.”

Put me in coach

Quarterback Jadon Adams, a freshman from Islands HIgh School, began the 2022 season as a third-string quarterback. He ended as the starter with a team-leading 545 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Freshman linebacker Tavare Brewton led the team in with 66 tackles.

Sophomore wideout Da’Shun Mitchell paced the squad in 45 receptions for 573 yards.

Sophomore defensive back Jordan Clark ended the season with two interception returns for touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Makenly Newbill, first-team preseason All-SIAC talent, is considering a return as a graduate student.

Early turnaround

Kelton said playing Benedict tough in the third game of the season was a turning point. The Tigers were deadlocked with still undefeated and NCAA Division II playoff-bound Benedict 0-0 at halftime before falling 24-6.

“It showed us what we were capable of,” Kelton said. “For these young guys, it’s about a sense of believing what they can accomplish.”

Another confidence booster came against Albany State, a team that thrashed SSU 30-0 a year earlier. This season, the Tigers were within three, 23-20, before Albany sealed the game 31-20 with a touchdown in the final minute.

SSU finished the season with wins over Fort Valley State (an 8-2 record) and Lane, a squad picked to finish second in the West Division during the preseason.

Build it, they will come

Kelton says he sees community support building. Favorable weather played a big part in SSU’s football attendance but the Tigers averaged 4,281 fans in 2022, an increase of more than 800 per game from 2021.

SSU’s homecoming game with Virginia Lynchburg drew 8,748 fans.

“I think we have a number of people interested in what’s going on,” Kelton said. “Even for Lane, we had a nice crowd (1,890) and it rained at the start and we were competing against Georgia-Tennessee (on TV).

“In terms of expectations, I wanted to win more games. As far as development and establishing a foundation for our program, I think we’re in a good place. I’m not going anywhere. I go back to work every day. That’s my thing. I want to be here. We want to continue to build here. I think we’ve built a little bit of a swell (for excitement), but we want to make it a tidal wave.”