Savannah, GA

Authenticity for all: Savannah's first fully queer-owned, operated tattoo shop fosters community

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

The intimate buzz of needles working in tandem fills Riverside Tattoo Parlor daily as artists work an unyielding canvas — the skin. But what has also proven to be unyielding is the sense of community that inks itself into the relationships and comradery that the fully queer, and female-owned and operated tattoo shop cultivates.

From the eclectic furniture, the medley of art and plants, the thrifted knickknacks that dot the shop and give glimpses of insight into each artist, to the open-concept communal space that fosters a sense of openness, Riverside Tattoo Parlor is a place for artists that don't fit a traditional mold.

And that’s exactly what owner Lauren Damon intended when she opened the first Riverside location in Thunderbolt in 2015.

"From just being in the tattoo industry, you need a lot of people that want to be a part of it or that already are a part of it and that are also looking for a safe place," Damon said.

"I think that after I was able to establish the initial Riverside location and showed that we are a force to be reckoned with, we treat our customers with care and it's an inclusive experience that really drew a lot of the talent that we have now."

A safe space

The shop was borne out of an individual necessity for Damon.

As a queer, female tattoo artist who's been tattooing for seven years, she needed a safe place to grow and cultivate her art.

But that individual necessity was a sentiment that was also shared by her crew and family of artists: Hilliary Moore, Lydia Sticks, Josie Pi, John Judy, Chelsea Beckworth, Robyn Fricke, Caroline Rose and Lila Miller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZb6x_0jBEje1o00

When people oftentimes think of a mainstream tattoo parlor, some minds might dredge up stereotypical images of a dark, sterile and grungy aesthetic in a largely heterosexual male-dominated industry.

But Riverside Tattoo Parlor is reshaping what tattoo culture looks and feels like.

Music soothed over the speakers and a movie played on the TV nestled on the wall for clients to keep distracted or entertained. Rose greeted a return client at the front. In one corner, Sticks leaned over a client as she began the process of a micro tattoo. Pi's focus was unshakeable as she inked what would soon become a large-scale Godzilla tattoo on the bicep of return customer Michael Feinberg.

"It's amazing and it's not even done yet," Feinberg said, the buzz of the needle following his words. "I get so many compliments."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwrjW_0jBEje1o00

Moore, whose art draws influence from vintage media, queer culture and horror, had been the only female artist at her previous shop. However, when she heard about Riverside, she knew it was time to pivot.

"It was fine for a while, but I really just wanted to find more artists to work with that were similar to me," Moore said. "I wanted to find a place where the values were aligned and Riverside was that. It was female-owned and operated. It was queer-friendly. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to just kind of grow as an artist to get there."

That opportunity to grow is reflected in the variety of art that clients can get inked on them. From Pi's realism tattoos to Frick and Judy's bold full color and Beckworth's and Sticks' detailed fine-line tattoos, Riverside accommodates an array of art that plays off of its artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZX5HO_0jBEje1o00

Much like the artists who have found a sense of comfort in Riverside, the people who walk into the shop reflect the diversity within the artists, and the level of trust and intimacy that exists in the process of tattooing is elevated.

"We see a lot more diverse clientele which I love. I love meeting people from all walks of life and body types, sexual orientations, ethnicities and ability levels," Pi said.

"I feel like having that safe space, there's so much conversation that, in my experience, maybe doesn't need to happen as much. It's kind of just like we can just be ourselves with people and they can be themselves with us. And it doesn't have to be about other elements of somebody's identity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WS0xq_0jBEje1o00

Nomads welcome

Riverside Tattoo Parlor was voted 2022's best tattoo shop in Savannah and Damon was awarded best tattoo artist of Savannah in 2020 and 2021 by local publications. Damon said seeing the success of the shop solidified that all their hard work was paying off.

"It kind of gives me chills because it really brings it full circle and allows me to know that I am on the right path. It allows me to know that this fight is worth fighting and that people are noticing and recognizing it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAxEJ_0jBEje1o00

Now located on Starland District after moving from its Thunderbolt location in 2020, Riverside has embedded itself into the artistic community of Bull Street. Just across the street sits Nomad Society , a sister shop created by Damon that focuses on tattoos and cosmetics and provides a sanctuary and home for traveling creatives or nomads.

Art from local artists is plastered on the walls of a space that dually acts as a gallery and event venue and gives a platform to traveling artists who bring their art to Savannah while on the road.

Riverside Tattoo Parlor has shifted a shop model that sometimes leaves women and queer people of out of the conversation and created a community that puts them at the forefront.

"It's a little bit of a surreal feeling because we're just authentically us. We have maybe not been fully accepted in certain places throughout our lives as just individuals and as artists. We have really put all of our energy and efforts into Riverside to not only be that for us, but it's now that for everyone else. I have now a great community that I didn't have before, you know, and that's not only with my co-workers but with our clients as well."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Authenticity for all: Savannah's first fully queer-owned, operated tattoo shop fosters community

