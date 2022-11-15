ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Road not taken: TSPLOST defeat should lead to new regional planning strategies

By Bill Dawers
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyHXG_0jBEjd9500

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News.

Voters in Chatham County rejected TSPLOST last week by just 50.7% to 49.3%, a narrower loss than I expected.

If the referendum had passed, sales tax in the county would have increased from 7% to 8%, and more than $400 million would have been raised over the next five years for a laundry list of transportation projects. The local funding would have leveraged many millions in matching funds for various state and federal projects.

TSPLOST fails: Chatham voters reject new sales tax meant to fund transportation projects

The TSPLOST list had about $160 million earmarked for road expansion projects in West Chatham, which includes unincorporated portions of the county as well as areas within the city limits of Pooler, Bloomingdale and Savannah. Ultimately, road projects in West Chatham would have gotten far more than $160 million via matching funds and from various pots of undesignated local revenue.

That level of spending in fast-growing areas of West Chatham might be justified if the various governments involved had a coherent plan for expanding transit, for balancing industrial and residential development, and for limiting residential sprawl, which puts tremendous strain on government infrastructure and services.

But local leaders have failed to craft coherent plans for the area. They even failed to convince West Chatham voters that they should support TSPLOST.

City Talk: Voting for TSPLOST will require trusting local leaders. They haven't earned it.

Poor sales job by elected leaders

Voters at the community center in Bloomingdale, for example, rejected the new tax by 56% to 44%. Similar results rolled in from polling places throughout West Chatham, including 53% voting no at the recreation center in Pooler.

TSPLOST failed by similar margins in other areas that tend to be more conservative than the county as a whole. About 56% of voters at the largest precincts on Skidaway Island and Wilmington Island rejected the new tax.

Despite the significant opposition in many areas, more liberal voters came close to pushing TSPLOST over the top.

At my precinct just south of Forsyth Park, 63% of voters supported the tax. There were also majorities voting yes throughout much of Savannah, including 57% of voters at the Carver Heights Community Center, 56% of voters at the Liberty City Community Center and 52% of voters at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue.

The closeness of the vote probably surprised some TSPLOST supporters who were expecting a more decisive loss. They could plausibly explain the defeat as a logical outcome of a midterm election at a time of high inflation and broad dissatisfaction with government.

Proponents of the new tax might decide to keep pursuing the same projects, continue to avoid serious talk of transit expansion and eventually come back to voters with a similar project list.

But the rejection of TSPLOST, especially by West Chatham residents who would allegedly benefit the most from the proposed projects, should lead to a broad reassessment of the regional strategies for managing growth.

The referendum’s defeat will heighten the political stakes for Mayor Van Johnson as Savannah heads into an election year, although he could point to support within the city limits. The loss in projected revenue won’t be so easy to dismiss, however.

The vote also represents a major political test for Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis, who needs to adopt a governing style that unites more than it divides.

Bill Dawers can be reached via @billdawers on Twitter and CityTalkSavannah@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah

This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry town wants large hole digging to end

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry pool named after a local legend

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community is honoring a local legend that helped teach thousands of children how to swim. A well-known pool in the lowcountry will be renamed to honor a man who put the needs of others before himself. A special dedication ceremony took place at the Charles Lind Brown recreational center […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street at 3:50 p.m. after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. When police arrived,...
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin

Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
BEAUFORT, SC
valdostatoday.com

Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy