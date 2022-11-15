ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Drug-deal dispute led to gas station stabbing, West Palm man facing murder charge tells PBSO

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QELoW_0jBEie8R00

WEST PALM BEACH — An argument following an apparent drug deal outside a suburban West Palm Beach gas station this month led to a stabbing that left one man dead and another facing a murder charge, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies arrested Yunior Gil Verdicia, 36, of suburban West Palm Beach on Nov. 8 in connection to the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Smith "Zoe" Bois. The stabbing attack occurred three days earlier near a gas station on the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, according to a PBSO arrest report.

Verdicia is being held without bail at the Palm Beach County Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

One dead:Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

Headed to prison:Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter

Deputy sentenced:Former PBSO deputy to spend nearly a decade in prison for threatening men at gunpoint

According to the arrest report, a witness told detectives that Verdicia stabbed Bois following a dispute over a cellphone. The witness said Verdicia chased Bois and attacked him, then fled the area on a bicycle.

Verdicia left behind the cellphone, which detectives linked to his name and address, the report said.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Verdicia's home and took him into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, Verdicia told investigators he went to the gas station location to buy $50 worth of drugs from Bois, the report said. He stated that Bois returned with only $10 worth of drugs, prompting an argument between them.

Verdicia alleged that Bois took his cellphone. He went to a nearby discount store to steal a knife, then returned to confront Bois, the report said. He reportedly told deputies he chased Bois between the gas pumps, then stabbed him three to four times.

Following the attack, Bois walked across the street to Good Samaritan Medical Center's emergency care clinic near Haverhill Road. He was then taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

Valencia told investigators he fled back to his residence after the attack, tossing the knife along the way. He led detectives to a common area behind an electrical box, where detectives found the knife, the report said.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.
LAKE PARK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy