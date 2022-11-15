Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Madison hosts Yorktown in region football semifinal
Not that they need any, but the host, top seed and two-time defending champion Madison Warhawks will have extra incentive against the Yorktown Patriots in a 6D North Region tournament semifinal football-playoff game. Madison (8-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the contest and will be seeking revenge for...
Inside Nova
Potomac School boys win state cross country meet
What already was a standout season for the Potomac School Panthers entering the state-championship meet became the best campaign ever when the boys cross country team won the Virginia Division I private-school title for the first time in program history. Potomac School finished first with 72 points in the high-school...
Inside Nova
Yorktown runners place at state cross country meets
In a time of 16:41, Yorktown High School senior Jake Levine finished in 13th place at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state cross country meet on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg on Nov. 12. The winning time was 15:43. Levine was the second highest finisher from the 6D North Region.
Inside Nova
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
Inside Nova
Madison High ice hockey team wins opening match
The Madison Warhawks club ice hockey team defeated Chantilly/Westfield, 5-3, in its opening high-school match of the 2022-23 season. The Warhawks scored first and maintained a lead, taking 32 shots. Senior forward Jake Alford notched two goals and three assists, along with senior forward J.T. Gary with two goals and junior forward Jeremy Correa having one goal. Sophomore defender Jack Spiess picked up an assist.
Inside Nova
High school region semifinal football playoff preview capsules
JOHN CHAMPE (8-3) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0) Friday, 7 p.m. How they got here: John Champe defeated Forest Park 44-25 in the region quarterfinals. Patrick Bryan threw four touchdown passes. Bryan, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,117 yards this season along with 42 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Bryan has also run for 10 touchdowns. Gregory Spiller has caught a team-high 63 passes for 1,090 yards and 20 touchdowns and Cameron Petrey has caught 59 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
clarionsportszone.com
Brenna Campbell, And University Of Mary Washington Teammates And Coaches, End Fine Season With A Loss To Johns Hopkins In 2022 NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 Match
Photos courtesy of UMW Athletics: above 2022 Eagles (Brenna, Front Row, far right) The University of Mary Washington (Fredricksburg, VA) Eagles completed a great season with 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 20-25) loss to the Johns Hopkins (Baltimore) Blue Jays, on Saturday, November 12th, in their NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 Match, held at Mary Washington’s Ron Rosner Arena, in the William M. Anderson Center.
Inside Nova
Flint Hill enjoys bounce back football season
The Flint Hill Huskies (5-4, 2-2) finished their high-school football season with a wild 47-46 seesaw home loss to the Maret Frogs on Nov. 5 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game. The Huskies had a chance to win, but missed a field goal of the 40-yard range on the game’s...
fredericksburg.today
Living history program at Chatham Manor on November 19
Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians at Chatham Manor on November 19. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. On November 15th, 1862, the vanguard of the United States...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Inside Nova
First responders honored in 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes
For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers. “Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
Inside Nova
InFive: Double shooting, Christmas Basket returns and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police were on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded early this morning outside Dumfries. The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a benefactor promising to match $25,000 in donations.
Inside Nova
Arlington Public Schools' online-tutoring initiative winning converts
Arlington Public Schools’ secondary-school students already have received more than 113,000 minutes of support through a new-for-2022 initiative with an online contractor that offers assistance through tutoring and review of work. More than 2,060 Arlington students at 13 schools have taken advantage of the free (to students if not...
Inside Nova
Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director
Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
Inside Nova
Volunteers plant trees along the Occoquan
The newly-planted trees on Prince William County-owned land near the bridge crossing the Occoquan Reservoir are just saplings, but in time they will grow and create a little ecosystem, county officials say. “After probably the second year, you’ll start seeing birds on the young trees,” Tim Hughes, environmental specialist with...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Water testing Occoquan Dam siren this morning
An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system will sound today at 10 a.m. The system is installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between the Town of Occoquan and Belmont Bay. People living and commuting in the area will hear a loud siren at that time. Fairfax...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
Inside Nova
Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun
Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more than 20 years since the full breadth of the Silver Line project was first planned, five new Silver Line stations opened in Fairfax and Loudoun counties Tuesday, extending the rail network’s reach to Dulles International Airport and Ashburn.
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
Comments / 0