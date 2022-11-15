ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Yorktown runners place at state cross country meets

In a time of 16:41, Yorktown High School senior Jake Levine finished in 13th place at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state cross country meet on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg on Nov. 12. The winning time was 15:43. Levine was the second highest finisher from the 6D North Region.
YORKTOWN, VA
Inside Nova

Marymount engineering professor wins statewide praise

Dr. Eric Bubar, the founding associate professor of engineering at Marymount University who is well-known for using his scientific and 3D-printing talents to support those in need locally and around the world, has been recognized by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) with an award for his dedication to higher education and student success.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Most commonly seen birds in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Silver Line celebration, Pizza Hut robber and cold on the way

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. It's been a long wait, but Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. After a contentious campaign, it appears incumbent Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill has won his bid for re-election by just 11 votes, fending off at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Double shooting, Christmas Basket returns and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police were on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded early this morning outside Dumfries. The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a benefactor promising to match $25,000 in donations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy