Darien, CT

darientimes.com

Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?

American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
darientimes.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Community News: Westport honors civilian 'unsung hero' for rescue

The Westport Police Department recently held its third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in 2021. Among those recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer, and Jose Rodriguez, who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
WESTPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien

DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for

Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell

The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
GREENWICH, CT
Yale Daily News

Students bemoan laundry room conditions

If seeing a cockroach in her laundry room was not enough to make her hesitant about spending more time than necessary there, Judy Nguyen ’26 had one scurry up her leg when she was picking up her clothes one night. Nguyen is not alone — the News spoke to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

No surprise pets as gifts, CT & Milford animal advocates say

MILFORD — With the start of the holiday shopping season, animal care advocates are urging people once again to take care in giving pets as gifts. "We want to make sure that we are not surprising anyone with pets or (overwhelming them) by a pet they are surprised by," said Kathryn Schubert, communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society. "On that end, if you are interested in surprising someone with a pet, my recommendation would be rather than taking a pet home to them, you can tell them you will take care of the adoption fee or buy toys for the pet."
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT

