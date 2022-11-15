Read full article on original website
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Gun Trafficking College Student Gets 10 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Holiday Train Show is back, along with NYC's largest outdoor holiday light experience at New York Botanical GardenWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
‘Public health crisis’: Study shows a billion young people at risk of hearing loss
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study from the British School of Medicine reveals that more than a billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss because of their unsafe listening practices. That risk is increased by how loud, long and often a person is exposed to certain noises. Dr. Douglas Hildrew, […]
darientimes.com
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
Chris Hemsworth reveals he has at-risk gene for Alzheimer’s disease — but what does that mean?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a gene that puts him at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the Thor actor announced during a media tour for his new show, Limitless. While “risk genes” increase the chances that he will develop the disease, it doesn’t mean that he necessarily will. Dr. Sharon […]
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
darientimes.com
Community news: Chef Lidia Bastianich speaks at fundraiser for Darien's Person to Person, and more
The Transforming Lives Luncheon, with special guest acclaimed chef Lidia Bastianich in conversation with Aux Délices owner Debra Ponzek, raised more than $255,000 to support the Darien-based Person to Person. P2P is a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in need in Fairfield County. "Events like this help...
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
Health headlines: Yale physician shares why influenza flourishes in cold weather, results of study on masking
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The simple act of hand washing can do wonders to prevent catching the flu, according to Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson. “When it gets cold, the flu can stick around much longer on surfaces,” said Dr. Wilson who explained that contaminated surfaces are the main way that the flu […]
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
News 12
Around 500 people to receive Thanksgiving meals at New Covenant Center in Stamford
Around 500 people will receive a Thanksgiving turkey, along will all the fixings and even a gift card to ShopRite from the New Covenant Center in Stamford. Workers are preparing for the center's annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. New Covenant Center executive director John Gutman says about 150 families per week...
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
darientimes.com
Community News: Westport honors civilian 'unsung hero' for rescue
The Westport Police Department recently held its third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in 2021. Among those recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer, and Jose Rodriguez, who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
ctexaminer.com
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien
DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
darientimes.com
Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for
Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
darientimes.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell
The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
Yale Daily News
Students bemoan laundry room conditions
If seeing a cockroach in her laundry room was not enough to make her hesitant about spending more time than necessary there, Judy Nguyen ’26 had one scurry up her leg when she was picking up her clothes one night. Nguyen is not alone — the News spoke to...
milfordmirror.com
No surprise pets as gifts, CT & Milford animal advocates say
MILFORD — With the start of the holiday shopping season, animal care advocates are urging people once again to take care in giving pets as gifts. "We want to make sure that we are not surprising anyone with pets or (overwhelming them) by a pet they are surprised by," said Kathryn Schubert, communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society. "On that end, if you are interested in surprising someone with a pet, my recommendation would be rather than taking a pet home to them, you can tell them you will take care of the adoption fee or buy toys for the pet."
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
