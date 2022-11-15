Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Ukrainian experts at Poland blast site, talks under way on Kyiv's role in probe
KYIV/WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident.
Hey Retail! Uncle Sam’s Hand Is In Your Pocket
Prince Hamlet understood the problem. He asked whether it was better to “suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortunes” or “take arms against a sea of troubles.” If Hamlet had been cast as a modern-day retailer, his lines would have foretold the story of today’s strained relationship between the retail community and government regulations. Here’s a serious question for the retail world. Has fashion lost the will to fight? During the recent Sourcing Journal Summit, one excellent speaker after another discussed defensive plans against the many current procurement ills facing the fashion industry. Most speakers accepted the hand they were dealt,...
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital on Friday condemned North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile an hour before the meeting started.
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.
Nord Stream leaks confirmed as sabotage, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines, confirming sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.
