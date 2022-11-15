Yorktown girls basketball has a 'different vibe' and confidence heading into 2022-23

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Last season was a frustrating one for Yorktown girls basketball.

The team's 5-18 record was the program's worst in 15 years, made all the more disappointing by falling just short in several winnable contests. The Tigers flashed potential — a dominant quarter here, a strong half there — but rarely compiled a complete four-quarter effort.

The 2022-23 campaign, however, offers them a chance at redemption. All but one player, Palmer Perry, returns from last year, each harboring more motivation than in any prior preseason.

Yorktown is a hungry team, eager to prove itself, and its journey begins at Winchester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

"It's just a different vibe in practice, and the seniors, they're getting after it and they're excited and they want to do good things," head coach Leigh Ann Barga said. "The record last year — it wasn't good, and we were in a lot of games, but we just couldn't get it accomplished. I think that coming into this season, they know we have to work harder, we have to do better, so maybe that's got them a little bit fired up."

Perhaps the biggest culprit of the Tigers' issues last year was their offense. They graduated over half of the team's scoring from 2020-21, thrusting several juniors and sophomores into expanded roles.

Adapting to that change proved more difficult than anticipated, and the team's scoring averaged dipped from 57 points per game in 2020-21 to just 37.8 PPG in 2021-22, the program's lowest mark since going 1-19 in 2006-07.

Barga and her girls entered this summer aiming to fix that downfall, and they believe they have. This season's squad will play at a faster pace, looking to score in transition and be more aggressive overall. Barga said the approach worked well in summer outings, and the players are excited to give opponents a new look.

"It's a different mindset. We're quicker, so I think we can push the ball. That's what I try to do. I love to run," Barga said. "We're prepared for that. We have some speed. Addy Barnes ... she's quicker than Amari and Camryn and Raya, so that's another very athletic girl that we can tap into."

The key catalyst for this change with be senior guard Amari Wright, whom Barga expects to embrace the role of Yorktown's top scorer and playmaker.

She and fellow senior Raya Tewari led the Tigers in scoring last year with 9.1 PPG, but they and senior Camryn Isaacs, who all combined for 65% of the team's shot attempts, shot just 29% overall from the floor.

Barga's hope is that playing faster will take better advantage of the trio's athleticism, as well as that of freshmen Addy Barnes and Lilly Sylvester, leading to easier baskets and higher point totals. But she also wants the girls, especially Wright, to be in attack-mode in the half court, aiming to set the tone rather than sit back.

"After last season, I thought, 'It's my senior year. It's time to step up. It's time we probably should win a county championship,'" Wright said. "Last year, it was just really a big downfall. It wasn't a good year for us, but I feel like going into this year will be better."

Barga has seen glimpses of the quality of player she believes Wright can become and is encouraging the guard to take over in her final campaign.

"This is it. Her freshman year, I'll never forget it because we're playing Winchester in the sectional finals, and we needed somebody step up, and here she comes as a freshman ... She stepped up, of all moments, and I haven't seen that in a couple years," Barga said. "Every once a while I see some of that, but this year ... (after one of the scrimmages) I told her, I kind of got a little teary eyed, I was like, 'Here it is. There's you. Here you are again,' and hopefully that can continue ... She had a great AAU season, so maybe it's confidence in herself."

Yorktown will be without senior Jenna Sylvester and junior Hayley Reece, however, as they both suffered an ACL tear during the summer.

Reece will miss the entire season, but there's still hope Jenna, who was cleared in October to participate in non-contact activities, can return before the end of the year. Barga said Jenna's return to practices and pregame warmups provided a moral boost for the girls, and Jenna's leadership from the sidelines is valued.

Her little sister, Lilly, will have to pick up the slack in the meantime. Jenna's 6.6 rebounds per game last year led Yorktown, so Lilly and others must try to fill that void in the paint. It won't be easy as the sisters have different strengths, but Barga, Wright and Jenna have already seen Lilly become more comfortable during the preseason.

"She's a little different than me," Jenna said of Lilly. "She likes to shoot and I'm more defensive, but she's picked up some of that rebounding that's been missing and she's able to pass the ball well and push the ball, and I think that just helps with our offense because we need to score."

There will be no settling-in process for Yorktown as its first two opponents, Class 2A No. 2 Winchester and Alexandria, currently sport a combined 6-0 record. The schedule softens for a bit thereafter, giving the Tigers time to gather themselves before a highly-anticipated matchup at Wapahani on Dec. 6.

The Raiders are Yorktown's biggest rival these days, one that it wants to topple after losing to them in last year's Delaware County tournament championship. The teams will faceoff again in the first round of county on Jan. 10.

Whether the Tigers get back at Wapahani or not, their main goal is a winning record, hoping to finish this season more proud than a year ago.

"I just hope that for the girls' sake ... that this year we can do better ... we can persevere," Barga said. "Those games last year that were close, hopefully this year we've got it and we can get over that hump ... I know they really, really want to win county again ... and get to the sectional championship ... I just hope that we can have a better than .500 season and we can get to championships."

