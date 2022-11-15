Xavier Johnson Can Do It All, Lathan Ransom is Making His Case For the Jim Thorpe Award and Terry McLaurin's Path to the NFL Was Different

Read full article on original website
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Dolphins’ Holland, who played for UM’s Cristobal at Oregon, has a message for Canes fans
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:
Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class
The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Left Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy
Paris Johnson Jr. is one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which honors college football’s best lineman. Ohio State’s starting left tackle joins TCU guard Steve Avila, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey of Pitt, Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz as candidates to win the award. Defensive ends are not eligible to win the Outland Trophy.
Newsstand: Robert Griffin III calls Michigan RB Blake Corum Heisman Trophy frontrunner
Michigan running back Blake Corum has 1,349 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns with a receiving score and 10.2 points per game (second in the country). He’s ran for over 100 yards in each Big Ten game, averaging nearly 30 carries per contest during that span. He’s in consideration for the Heisman Trophy, currently holding the third best odds per Las Vegas, but analyst Robert Griffin III has him as the front runner.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 CB Miles Lockhart Confirms Visit for Michigan Game, Braydon Lee Puts OSU in His Top 10, Reuben Owens Reportedly Considering Visiting OSU
A cornerback in the 2024 class with an Ohio State offer will be amongst the recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes’ regular season finale against Michigan. Four-star Arizona cornerback Miles Lockhart told Eleven Warriors he plans to make a gameday visit to Columbus for Ohio State’s rivalry matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Legacy of the Senior Class and Jarrett Patterson
In his Thursday press conference before the home finale against Boston College, Marcus Freeman talked about the legacy the senior class and, more particularly, Jarrett Patterson will have on the program moving forward. Freeman also provided an injury update on Brandon Joseph (doubtful), Jack Kiser (probable), and JD Bertrand (100% a go).
Eleven Warriors
Ethan Barbour Said Ohio State's Level of Detail Was "Incredible" on His Visit to Columbus, Former OSU CB Target Daniel Harris Decommits from Georgia
One of the fastest-rising tight end prospects in the 2025 class was very complimentary of his recent visit to Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Ethan Barbour, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-star Georgia prospect, said his visit to OSU exceeded his expectations. “My visit was...
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against Michigan
Third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) enters Ohio Stadium before No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa Oct. 22 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Picture the scene: Ohio State trailing by four with just over two minutes to play in regulation.
LSU offers four-star linebacker from Pittsburgh
Anthony Speca is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Pittsburgh where he plays for Central Catholic High School. The Vikings are currently 7-4 this season and will travel to North Allegheny for a second-round playoff game this Saturday. Notre Dame is currently the favorite to land Speca according to...
