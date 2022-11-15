Xavier Johnson Can Do It All, Lathan Ransom is Making His Case For the Jim Thorpe Award and Terry McLaurin's Path to the NFL Was Different

Juwan Johnson’s pro football career has barely begun, but off the field, he has been building his brand before he joined the NFL. And it’s in part credited to his very savvy sweetheart. Chanen Raygoza was an athlete with a background in communications that she parlayed into TikTok fame while securing sponsorship deals with her husband. New Orleans Saints fans welcomed the WAG and her social media content wholeheartedly. But they want to know more about Juwan Johnson’s wife, Chanen Johnson. So we delve into her background in this Chanen Johnson wiki.

