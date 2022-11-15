ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Xavier Johnson Can Do It All, Lathan Ransom is Making His Case For the Jim Thorpe Award and Terry McLaurin's Path to the NFL Was Different

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Left Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy

Paris Johnson Jr. is one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which honors college football’s best lineman. Ohio State’s starting left tackle joins TCU guard Steve Avila, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey of Pitt, Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz as candidates to win the award. Defensive ends are not eligible to win the Outland Trophy.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Newsstand: Robert Griffin III calls Michigan RB Blake Corum Heisman Trophy frontrunner

Michigan running back Blake Corum has 1,349 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns with a receiving score and 10.2 points per game (second in the country). He’s ran for over 100 yards in each Big Ten game, averaging nearly 30 carries per contest during that span. He’s in consideration for the Heisman Trophy, currently holding the third best odds per Las Vegas, but analyst Robert Griffin III has him as the front runner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 CB Miles Lockhart Confirms Visit for Michigan Game, Braydon Lee Puts OSU in His Top 10, Reuben Owens Reportedly Considering Visiting OSU

A cornerback in the 2024 class with an Ohio State offer will be amongst the recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes’ regular season finale against Michigan. Four-star Arizona cornerback Miles Lockhart told Eleven Warriors he plans to make a gameday visit to Columbus for Ohio State’s rivalry matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Legacy of the Senior Class and Jarrett Patterson

In his Thursday press conference before the home finale against Boston College, Marcus Freeman talked about the legacy the senior class and, more particularly, Jarrett Patterson will have on the program moving forward. Freeman also provided an injury update on Brandon Joseph (doubtful), Jack Kiser (probable), and JD Bertrand (100% a go).
Eleven Warriors

Ethan Barbour Said Ohio State's Level of Detail Was "Incredible" on His Visit to Columbus, Former OSU CB Target Daniel Harris Decommits from Georgia

One of the fastest-rising tight end prospects in the 2025 class was very complimentary of his recent visit to Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Ethan Barbour, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-star Georgia prospect, said his visit to OSU exceeded his expectations. “My visit was...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson’s Wife, Chanen Johnson

Juwan Johnson’s pro football career has barely begun, but off the field, he has been building his brand before he joined the NFL. And it’s in part credited to his very savvy sweetheart. Chanen Raygoza was an athlete with a background in communications that she parlayed into TikTok fame while securing sponsorship deals with her husband. New Orleans Saints fans welcomed the WAG and her social media content wholeheartedly. But they want to know more about Juwan Johnson’s wife, Chanen Johnson. So we delve into her background in this Chanen Johnson wiki.
OREGON STATE

