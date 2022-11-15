Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
The Scam Artist Playbook: How scammers confuse your brain, so you say 'yes'
According to the Federal Trade Commission, $5.8 billion was lost in nearly three million fraud scams in 2021 alone, and those are only the incidents that people actually reported.
How you can access some of the world’s best airport lounges this busy travel season
The flying experience can be hectic. But, thankfully there are places to rest and relax in the airport to help take the stress out of flying — complete with food and drink. Here's how you can get access to some of the world's best lounges.
Comments / 0