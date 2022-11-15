4 People Killed And 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wood County (Wood County, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wood County on Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of FM 515 and FM 2966.

According to the Police, a 43-year-old Brandy L.Addicks traveling southbound on FM 2966 struck 64-year-old Phillipus P. Strydom’s vehicle on the left side.

The passengers in Addick’s vehicle were identified as 16-year-old Emma Addicks and 33-year-old Joshua L. Daggs.

Both the passengers suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene along with the driver.

A 59-year-old Jacomina M. Strydom also suffered significant injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. P. Styrdom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety.

November 15, 2022

Source: Tyler Paper

