4 People Killed And 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wood County on Monday.
The crash happened at the intersection of FM 515 and FM 2966.
According to the Police, a 43-year-old Brandy L.Addicks traveling southbound on FM 2966 struck 64-year-old Phillipus P. Strydom’s vehicle on the left side.
The passengers in Addick’s vehicle were identified as 16-year-old Emma Addicks and 33-year-old Joshua L. Daggs.
Both the passengers suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene along with the driver.
A 59-year-old Jacomina M. Strydom also suffered significant injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. P. Styrdom was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety.
November 15, 2022
Source: Tyler Paper
Comments / 4