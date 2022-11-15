'No reaction time': After hitting bear on I-26, Asheville woman petitions for wildlife passages

ASHEVILLE - Jennifer Pharr Davis was driving home on I-26 after having dinner with her parents in Hendersonville a little after 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 when, just after she passed under the Blue Ridge Parkway overpass, a 400-pound bear jumped “superman position” off the median right in front of her car.

“There was really no reaction time. … I hit it, and the airbags went off, and it was a big impact. I drive a Toyota Prius, and so hitting a really big bear at 60 mph did a lot of damage to the car,” she said. “My kids in the back are starting to cry and ask what happened, and I’m trying to just get over to a safe place on the interstate.”

The Prius was totaled, but Davis and her children walked away without a scratch. As the founder of the Blue Ridge Hiking Co., and a renowned hiker, backpacker and author, Davis’s mind quickly turned to the safety of the animals who, like the bear she hit, try to cross I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway and the French Broad River. The next day, she formed a petition titled “Safe Wildlife Passageway for I-26 Asheville” that advocates for adding wildlife passages or other mitigations near where she had her crash.

“[H]ere’s the crazy thing, the tow driver said it was the 5th black bear accident on that stretch of 26 this week,” Davis wrote in the petition on Change.org.

The petition had over 3,100 signatures by the evening of Nov. 14.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation did consider adding wildlife passages to the I-26 project prior to the start of construction in 2019, according to NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama. But after engineers studied crash data from 2009-2012, they decided the passages would not substantially reduce collision frequency, especially with the high number of bridges, culverts and other available crossings for wildlife already present in the stretch, he said.

“The study, requested by North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, revealed that only six percent of all crashes were animal (deer included) collisions. The data revealed no discernible pattern to the collisions, and no concentrated area of crashes along the 22.2-mile study corridor,” Uchiyama said in an email.

Now would be a great time to revise those plans and add some wildlife crossing mitigation efforts like passages or fences, Davis said, as all the construction equipment and crews are already on site. But it might not be that easy, said Jeff Hunter, the Southern Appalachian Director for the National Parks Conservation Association.

“Actually, the best time to put that in would’ve been in the planning several years ago,” said Hunter, who was recently named Wildlife Conservationist of the Year in the North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Governor’s Conservation Awards, in part for his years-long work helping to create safe highway crossings for wildlife.

“It’s a challenge, right? Because these agencies, the way they work, it’s hard for them to respond in real time to these sorts of things, but I’m grateful the DOT has been taking the issue of wildlife-vehicle collisions very seriously," he said.

It is possible that conditions have changed since the NCDOT’s study because the black bear population in the region has been steadily growing, Hunter said, but without seeing the study itself, he said he could not speculate on whether it was still accurate or not. The area Davis crashed in, though, has been of interest to the Wildlands Network, which released a report in September about the top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings in North Carolina, according to Hunter.

“It didn’t make the top 20, but it did rank pretty highly,” Hunter said about the I-26 stretch that includes the Blue Ridge Parkway overpass and the bridge over the French Broad River.

Information about auto accidents involving animals is hard to come by. Hunter said both his organization and Wildlands Network, which partners with his organization on a number of different projects, rely on research methods like wildlife cameras and driving surveys to examine locations of interest. North Carolina State Highway Patrol does have data on crashes involving wildlife, but that data is difficult to access and poorly organized.

“Our system would just show animal collisions for I-26. It does not show any details concerning the type of animal or exact location other than the next nearest road. And even then you would have to pull every crash and get that off the report itself,” Highway Patrol spokesperson Rohn Silvers said in an email.

Pigeon River Gorge passages

At one of the closest roadway stretches identified by the Wildlands Network as a priority for wildlife road crossings, NCDOT is working with a coalition of nonprofits to add wildlife passages at bridges the agency is upgrading.

However, there are significant differences between the projects on I-40 at Pigeon River Gorge and the upgrades being made to I-26, Uchiyama said.

“One area consists of more than 20 miles of widening through mostly urban area, the other consists of replacing bridges through the sparsely populated Pigeon River Gorge,” he said. “Each of the bridge replacement projects along I-40 correlate with a high concentration of animal collisions as documented by environmental partners, and where the natural topography of the mountains guide the animals.”

NCDOT worked with Safe Passage, a coalition between the Wildlands Network, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, National Parks Conservation Association, Great Smoky Mountains Association, Defenders of Wildlife, The Conservation Fund and The Wilderness Society, to develop wildlife crossings at five aging bridge sites.

One of those bridges, which goes over Harmon Den Road and Cold Spring Creek, was completed in May with the addition of wildlife passages. On Oct. 28, NCDOT began construction on the next site, two bridges over White Oak Road, which will also include wildlife passages.

Once all three bridges are complete, wildlife fencing will be added to all three locations, further pushing wildlife to the passages and away from oncoming traffic.

Hunter, who was recently recognized as the North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Conservationist of the Year for his work on wildlife passages on I-40 at the Pigeon River Gorge, said data on how many crashes these passages prevent will not be available until well after the fencing is in place.

Animals need room to move

The most obvious reason wildlife passages are important is that they prevent animals from being hit by cars, but their benefit extends beyond saving the lives of the animals that choose to cross, according to Liz Hillard, senior wildlife biologist for the Appalachian region at Wildlands Network.

“A big thing that folks envision is wildlife overpasses are going to reduce wildlife mortality along the roads. That happens. Number two is: they really do help with the human safety aspect. With the elk population getting larger and moving into these roadways, hitting a thousand-pound animal is a human safety risk,” she said.

An often overlooked aspect of wildlife collisions is the economic impact, Hillard said. When she hit a deer this summer, it did $8,000 in damage to her car, but costs can go beyond individuals. Crashes with wildlife can also disrupt the flow of goods, especially along major transit corridors like I-40, she said.

From a conservation standpoint, it is not feasible to just block animals off from roadways and expect them to be OK, Hillard said. Fragmenting animal populations with un-crossable roads can prevent the exchange of genetic information, she said, which is essential for robust populations.

“Reducing mortality is important, but allowing our wildlife to have access to resources innate, overall, is where the big long-term win is,” she said.

As climate change continues to alter animal habitats, the ability to move around will become increasingly important for animals, Hunter said.

“Every species has a different habitat requirement, so if we can reconnect that fragmented landscape, that will give wildlife a chance to track climate,” he said. “You have to make these roadways more permeable for wildlife. It’s really essential for the future of the critters that the people here in the southern Appalachian love.”

