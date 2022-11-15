ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Early poll of HCA-owned Transylvania hospital situation: 90% said they’d go elsewhere

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
ASHEVILLE - A review of hospital services in Transylvania County meant to find out how well the local hospital is providing for residents found in a preliminary survey of some residents that 90% would seek care elsewhere.

That’s according to a poll of hundreds who attended 10 separate public forums since Aug. 18 hosted by a community council created to gather information on conditions in the Transylvania Regional Hospital service area; the facility in Brevard is part of the Mission Health system which is, in turn, owned by HCA Healthcare.

“We heard many anecdotes and stories of individual difficulties that people and their families and neighbors have experienced,” said council member Mark Weinstein. “We were looking for repeated issues that would help us understand systemic issues that need to be addressed by (Transylvania Regional Hospital/HCA Healthcare).”

Now that it has heard from patients, the group during the coming months will turn to local healthcare workers for feedback about their experiences.

“We are now trying to speak with current and former staff at TRH — doctors, nurses, other staffers — on a confidential basis,” Weinstein said. “After we hear from them, we will write a report which we will share with HCA on our findings and suggestions. We will make this report public when it is finalized. The timing and sequence of this is yet to be determined by the group.”

'We are the mice':'We are the mice': Brevard public forum reveals disturbing local stories of HCA Healthcare

Weinstein and Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof, also a council member, expect the report may be finished by January.

Already, however, some common themes have emerged, according to Weinstein. Perhaps most shocking of these was the fact that 90% of public forum attendees said they would go somewhere besides Transylvania Regional if they needed care.

“I'm very concerned about that number because that tells me that people have lost confidence, lost trust in the hospital,” Copelof said. “And obviously, the goal is we want our hospital to be the premier care center for our community. That's the ultimate outcome. So whether or not their perceptions are accurate, the perception is out there that they can get better care somewhere else. So that is a very, very concerning aspect of what we found.”

This perception was evident from the first public session, held Aug. 19, where residents, mostly older, told stories about how options at Transylvania Regional were not sufficient for their needs. According to the Mission Health website for the hospital, it currently has 92 beds, 600 employees and 150 volunteers.

More than 33,000 people live in Transylvania County, about 45 minutes southwest of Asheville, and 31.1% are older than 65, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Though the public forums mostly yielded anecdotal feedback on hospital needs in the county, Copelof and Weinstein identified other trends outside of general trepidation related to local hospital services.

Issues that “emerged most strongly” according to Weistein, included:

  • Improper billing problems and overall higher costs than other hospitals.
  • Loss of doctors and inability to treat at TRH.
  • Staffing issues causing long waits in ER; long waits for nursing care.
  • Emergency room transfer delays and unwillingness to transfer to Pardee/Advent despite not being able to find beds at Mission Asheville.

“But by far, the worst is reputational,” he said, citing the 90%.

Asked what stories stood out to her through the course of the sessions, Copelof pointed to experiences like the one Ken and Kathy Voltz had when Kathy had a heart attack. Ken Volz praised staff at the hospital but said lack of resources forced them out of state to seek help for his wife.

Copelof also remembered those who told stories of being blindsided by appendicitis and having to seek care hours away instead of immediately at Transylvania Regional.

Johns Hopkins Medicine classifies appendicitis as a medical emergency because the infection can cause the appendix to burst within 48-72 hours.

“I heard the same thing three times about people going to the emergency room needing an appendectomy and then having such a long delay, and there would be no surgeon available at TRH,” Copelof said.

“There was a day when there wasn't one on call. So (the patient) needed to be transferred to another hospital. The three cases that I heard about it (took) anywhere between about 14 -21 hours in the ER to get transferred. In two of the cases, the individual’s appendix ruptured en route to another hospital because they actually had to be transported several hours away. Now, luckily, they all turned out OK, they got care where they were taken, but the fact that there was such a long wait before they got transferred, when we knew here in the emergency room that they needed surgery … stood out.”

Seeking accountability from health care giant

The council and many of the community members who attended the 10 sessions want answers and accountability from a hospital system that has struggled to meet patient needs, especially since HCA Helathcare’s $1.5 billion purchase of the Mission Health system in 2019.

Copelof and others for years have tried to get answers from the source, even meeting with HCA CEO Sam Hazen early in 2022, which she has talked about in the public forums.

Copelof said the 10 public forums have not necessarily changed her perspective on what’s happening to health care in her backyard.

But it has made her more determined to get answers and improvement.

Lawsuit:New antitrust lawsuit filing: HCA, Mission fight 2 counties, 2 cities on monopoly claims

“It's critically important because you cannot have a good quality of life here if you don't have access to high quality health care when you need it,” she said. “That's what we need to make sure is available. So this has just made me much more aware of the extent of what people are thinking and I hope gives us enough data to be able to go back to HCA and really talk to them about how they can make improvements to get better health care.”

The report is a community-driven approach to accountability and the only one of its kind and scope currently being developed in Western North Carolina.

“Our goal is to help HCA know and fully comprehend what actions they need to take in order to make TRH the best hospital it can be,” Weinstein said.

However, the community council isn’t the only form of accountability HCA is facing right now.

The city of Brevard in June sued HCA and Mission Health in defense of its employees which, according to the lawsuit, have been cut off from access to health care options because of HCA’s monopolistic and anti-competitive practices.

Buncombe and Madison counties and the city of Asheville have since joined Brevard’s suit.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

