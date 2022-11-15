ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go? Here are 8 places taking orders in Bay County

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
BAY COUNTY — Spend less time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving and more time with family.

The bountiful holiday is just around the corner, and plans might call for a Thanksgiving meal to go this year. Many places are serving up options to bring the food right to the table.

From whole roasted turkeys to barbecue butts, here are eight area places offering Thanksgiving to-go meals this holiday.

Back Beach Barbecue, 19714 Panama City Beach Parkway

The Pitmaster Thanksgiving Feast to-go returns to Back Beach Barbecue offering options of a whole smoked turkey or smoked turkey breast. Side items include cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, collard greens, green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole. Dessert options are banana pudding, $25 for a half pan and $45 for a full pan, and pecan pie for $25. Orders must be placed by Saturday,at 850-249-0822.

The Shack Pub and Grub

Have your Thanksgiving meal catered by The Shack Pub and Grub. The caterer offers a holiday catering menu of smoked ham, turkey, whipped mashed potatoes, homemade cream style corn, collard greens, homemade stuffing and desserts. To place an order, contact Jennifer Hall at gatheringsbyj@gmail.com or call 813-335-2565.

Somethin's Cookin', 93 E. 11th St.

Somethin's Cookin' offers a holiday menu year-round with everything from whole smoked turkey breast to sausage and cheese stuffing, sweet potato souffle and pumpkin pecan pie. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by this Sunday. For more information, call 850-769-8979 or visit SomethinsCookin.com.

Mission BBQ, 508 E. 23rd St.

This Thanksgiving, Mission BBQ is offering ready-to-serve smoked turkey breast and drumstick meals that feed 12 to 15 people for $74. Homemade sides are sold by the quart and include mac and cheese, cream corn, sweet potatoes, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans and bacon, baked beans with brisket, cole slaw, salad and cornbread. Orders must be placed by Saturday and picked up on Nov. 23 by 4 p.m.

For more information, visit mission-bbq.com or call 850-304-2140.

Angel’s BBQ, 6034-B U.S. 98

This Sunday, is the deadline to order smoked turkey, smoked ham and BBQ butts from Angel's BBQ and Catering for pickup noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. A portion of the proceeds will go to Anchorage Children's Home. For more information, call Victor Hunt at 850-890-1922 or email angelsbbqofpc@gmail.com.

Publix Supermarket, various locations

Publix stores are selling full Thanksgiving meals with turkeys that can feed up to 18 people. Whole smoked turkey, oven roasted turkey and honey sliced ham are available to add to your meal. The deli also boasts traditional Thanksgiving side items along with cakes and desserts. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance and picked up at the deli and bakery at the scheduled time. For more details, visit thanksgiving.publix.com.

Cracker Barrel, 520 E. 23rd St.

Cracker Barrel is offering fully prepared Thanksgiving dinners that feed four to 10 people. This year’s Heat n’ Serve menu includes one oven roasted turkey breast, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, a choice of one side and sweet yeast rolls.

The dinners start at $104.99 and are available for pickup from Saturday to Nov. 26. The meals come cold and ready to heat to eliminate the time spent cooking. Orders can be placed online at crackerbarrel.com. A 24-hour notice is required for holiday orders.

Golden Corral, 105 E. 23rd St.

Golden Corral offers a holiday feast to-go bundle with its traditional Thanksgiving buffet options, including whole roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham and its newest option of holiday roast beef. The meals come ready to eat and feed six to eight people. Meals are also sold individually. Orders must be placed online at goldencorral.com or through the Golden Corral app 72 hours before the scheduled pickup time.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

