Blackstone, MA

ZIP code 01504: Blackstone, a desirable, affordable, bedroom community

By Debbie LaPlaca
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01504, Blackstone.

This “desirable, affordable, bedroom community” on the southeast tip of Worcester County offers homebuyers lots of outdoor recreation and “great” schools.

Blackstone — ZIP code 01504 — was settled by European immigrants in 1662 and incorporated in 1845.

Today, the population is roughly 9,210.

It’s 11.2 square miles is located is located roughly 30 miles from Worcester and 22 miles from Providence.

Blackstone is within the John H. Chafee Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The Blackstone River, birthplace of the Industrial Revolution in the U.S., runs west to southeast, on the southern border of town.

“Blackstone is a beautiful, family-friendly, rural town located in the Blackstone River Valley,” Town Administrator Dori A. Vecchio said. “It is a very desirable, affordable, bedroom community that is home to the beautiful Blackstone Gorge, the Blackstone River Bikeway, Blackstone River, six charming parks and several delightful hiking and walking trails. All together (they) make the Town of Blackstone the perfect place to live and raise a family.”

According to realtor.com, seven single-family homes are presently for sale in Blackstone. They range from a 1,152-square-foot four-bedroom home listed for $349,900 to a 3,013-square-foot four-bedroom home listed at $1.175 million.

Realtor Carol-Ann Palmieri said Blackstone is, “a convenient location to shopping, restaurants and amenities, but with a very small-town rural feel to it. Plus, the schools are great.”

Public education in Blackstone is provided by the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District comprising Augustine F. Maloney Elementary School, the John F. Kennedy Elementary School, the Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School and the Blackstone-Millville Regional High School.

Highest priced house

At $1.175 million, the highest priced listing is a four-bed, 3.5-bath at 7 Tee Jay Lane.

Listing agent Palmieri with RE/MAX Executive Realty noted the highlights in this 3,013-square-foot home include the kitchen and a laundry room on each of two floors.

“I also love the outside space with the pool and patio,” she said.

That saltwater pool comes with a cabana and the 5.84-acre property holds a four-bay heated outbuilding.

The kitchen offers professional grade appliances, Cambria quartz countertops and center island with seating. An informal dining area with access to a deck opens to the large family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The four bedrooms on the second floor include the master ensuite, which features a gas fireplace, sliders to a balcony overlooking the backyard, custom-fitted walk-in closet, laundry closet and heated-tile flooring in the bath.

The finished basement has a family room with gas fireplace, a game room, gym with rubber flooring, a den and a full bathroom.

What can you buy for $350,000?

Presently, Blackstone has one option at this price point, which is also the lowest-price listing in town.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home of 1,152 square feet at 85 Edgewater St. is listed at $349,900.

It was built in 1966 on a 4,792-square-foot lot across the street from Harris Pond. Features include a large farmer’s porch and deck, eat-in kitchen, a first-level bedroom and a full bath. The basement is finished with a kitchen and bath, which can be used as a legal two-family dwelling or an in-law suite.

What are they saying?

“I think the real estate market today is typical for the time of year. We’re not in the frenzied market that we were over the last year,” Palmieri said. “I think that it’s going to continue to be a good market for buyers and sellers but it’s going to level off and that’s a good thing."

Around town

The town’s Parks and Recreation Commission oversees many green spaces. Goulet Park, Turbesi Park and Roosevelt Park hold ball fields, concession stands and playgrounds.

For passive recreation, reflection and communing with nature, there are Valati Park, Quisset Wildlife Management Area, Blackstone Gorge and the Blackstone Town Common.

