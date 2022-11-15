ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois General Assembly veto session begins. Here's what to know

By Patrick Keck, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
After months on the campaign trail, lawmakers will return to the state Capitol today to begin a veto session.

Democrats come to Springfield fresh off election victories retaining their legislative supermajorities. They took the governor's race and solidified control of the House and Senate.

Expected to add up to five seats in the Illinois House, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced Monday that he would retain his position for a second term.

"We have more work to do – and with a strong, diverse, and talented Democratic caucus alongside me, I am excited to continue the work Illinoisans have sent us to do,” he said in a released statement.

The same could not be said for House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, who declared last week that he would not be seeking the office. The Western Springs Republican had held the position since 2013.

Will the SAFE-T Act change during the veto session?

Much attention was given to abortion, gun violence and the Pretrial Fairness Act throughout the campaign season.

The PFA, part of the SAFE-T Act, would end cash bail in Illinois and is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Gov. JB Pritzker has supported the bill, but he and other Democrats have indicated some willingness toward amendments.

One such measure from Champaign Democrat Sen. Scott Bennett would, to his assessment, "address concerns raised by local law enforcement officials." Advocacy groups like the Coalition to End Money Bond claim that Senate Bill 4228 would increase mass incarceration by granting judges expanded ability to jail an individual.

"There's a lot of work that's been done by the General Assembly over the last number of months and working groups," Pritzker told reporters on Wednesday at a press conference celebrating his victory over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. "And so they're going to bring that to the veto session and I'll be watching carefully. I've made my thoughts clear. And we'll see if we can get something done during the veto session to address the changes that we ought to be making."

Groups in favor of the PFA are expected to have a lobbying day on Wednesday when they could ask legislators to maintain the act as written.

Abortion, at one point during the campaign, appeared to be the major issue after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision in June. Soon after, Pritzker signaled his support for a special session to be convened but no such assembly happened.

Any action regarding reproductive rights likely will not happen during the abbreviated session.

What is the schedule for the veto session?

Tuesday is the first of six days when legislators will have their chance this year to pass, amend, or veto new or existing legislation.

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24 will divide those days over the course of three weeks from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 and then Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

The sessions are generally open to the public when legislators are in chambers. However, no sessions will be held at the Senate chamber which has ongoing renovations expected to continue through spring 2025. The Howlett Auditorium will be the Senate's temporary location.

Illinois elections 2022:Turner claims victory over Hamilton in 48th Senate District race

How does this session differ from the regular session?

The duration of veto session is much more condensed than the multi-month regular session, which will begin in January, but also differs in how legislation must be passed.

For any piece of legislation to pass during a veto session, a three-fifths majority in both the House and the Senate must be met for the bill to go into effect immediately.

As the General Assembly is currently constructed, supermajorities held by Illinois Democrats in both chambers would allow them to pass any legislation if all legislators voted along party lines.

Contact Patrick Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter

