ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach delays North Richard Jackson improvements to wait for $850,000 from FDOT

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SqAo_0jBEgytp00

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Councilman Michael Jarman says its crucial for the city to optimize its spending and get the best bang for its buck.

To take advantage of an $850,000 contribution from the Florida Department of Transportation, he and other members of the Panama City Beach City Council opted last week to postpone an approximately $1.2 million project to redevelop a portion of North Richard Jackson Boulevard.

Jarman said the beach hoped to begin the development toward the beginning of 2023 but decided to wait until about July — when FDOT's money will be available.

"Anytime that we're able to get funding from FDOT, grants or (other means), the money that the city would have spent on that project can now be used to do more projects," he said. "It frees up money that we can use in other areas that benefit the population.

"We constantly seek to enhance our funding capabilities to get as big of a bang for our buck as possible."

North Richard Jackson phase 1:Panama City Beach to consider $600K project to renovate highly congested intersection

Expanding PCB Parkway:Panama City Beach jump starts Back Beach 6-laning with relocation of utilities

The development not only will extend both of the road's south bound left turn lanes by 100 feet, but also will install a roundabout near the back entrance to the Breakfast Point Marketplace

It will mark the second segment of recent work to North Richard Jackson Boulevard. The first, which wrapped up at the beginning of the month and cost about $606,000, installed a left-hand turn lane and new signals at reconfigured medians near Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road).

"Everyone knows how important it is we have up-to-date roads, (and) as good of a transportation system as we possibly can," Jarman said. "(Segment 2 is) getting postponed because we're trying to save money and use it in other areas for the residents."

Money will be available when FDOT's 2024 fiscal year starts

When planning Segment 2, the city expected to receive some help from the FDOT for the project, but it did not know exactly how much it would get, or when the funds would be available.

The $850,000 will not be available until July 2023 because that's when the FDOT's 2024 fiscal year begins. It plans to fund the contribution with its 2024 budget, according to Ian Satter, FDOT spokesperson.

Officials have said he North Richard Jackson improvements were necessary because the area is highly traveled, often congested and many traffic accidents occur there.

"We're proving the funding, and the city is doing the project," Satter said. "It's a city street, however, that is a widely used corridor that connects to U.S. 98. ... Anytime we have funding that available to assist (communities) in safety projects, that's always going to be our No. 1 priority."

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo. Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting. It includes a new warehouse and more space for...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City looks to marketing firm to bring in new business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the past four years Panama City’s leaders have turned to the national marketing firm kglobal to share their story. The firm worked to get stories in the media about the town and created videos about Hurricane Michael, the 2020 census, and an affordable housing program.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Holly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Holly, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet and playful tricolor hound mix is two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Asphalt plant curbed after commission denies land use change

We didn’t buy our retirement property to wake up smelling asphalt. We bought it for the wild and peace and quiet.”. Plans to build an asphalt plant were flattened when the Washington County Board of County Commissioners upheld the Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation to not approve a land use change when they met in regular session Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
allaccess.com

WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
BAY COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination

The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WJHG-TV

Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WMBB

100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers.  Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

City Manager responds after additional charges filed in Michael Johnson case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson. In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy