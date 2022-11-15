ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

West wind saves fishermen as striped bass blitz off Monmouth

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole fizzled out. The storm had enough wind gust and swell to keep the boats at the dock on Saturday but the wind shifted to the west to time to settle the ocean to save Sunday.

Fishermen caught another break as the storm had little to no impact on the fall run. The bunker pods and striped bass were right where they left them off the northern coast of Monmouth County and Sunday turned out to be another explosive day on the water with captains tossing around the word "epic," to describe it.

The heavy action was in plain view of the scenic hills of Atlantic Highlands, though fishermen did try elsewhere.

Capt. Dave DeGennaro on the Hi Flier left Barnegat Inlet and headed north. He didn't have any left until Seaside Heights. There he had good bait readings and birds diving, but no bass. He continued north to Belmar and observed a few boats scoping out a bunker pod but didn't see anyone fighting a fish or nets going over.

That's when he got a call from Capt. Gene Linder on the Side Chick out of Shark River Inlet that the bass were on the surface up off the beach in the Monmouth Beach to Sandy Hook area. DeGennaro said once he settled in they had fish on immediately and the bite just seemed to get better as the day wore on.

He said they caught them on topwater lures or live bunker taken right from the water and placed on circle hooks. A lot of the fish were in the 26 to 36-inch range, which meant his four man party were each able to take a keeper fish.

The fishing was just as good Monday morning.

Capt. Cole Riback on the Queen Mary out of Point Pleasant Beach said the day started with them landed big striped bass early in the morning. Most of those fish had to be released as they were over the 38-inch size limit. He then went up to the coast looking for smaller bass for his fares to keep.

The surf was busy too, especially in that same Monmouth Beach to Sandy Hook stretch. Giglio's Tackle in Sea Bright said a lot of quality bass were reeled in that were caught with poppers, plastic swim shads and bucktails.

It was quieter on the Ocean County beaches. Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside Park had a couple weigh ins and reports from the beach. On Long Beach Island though, only one bass was entered over the weekend in the Long Beach Island Fall Surf Fishing Classic.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

