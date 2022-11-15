ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gifts sought for seniors

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
Home Instead is renewing its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the 12th year in Polk County. Program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 2,500 local older adults.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations in the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available through Dec. 12. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays. Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following Lakeland locations:

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, 3700 Lakeside Village Blvd.; Bealls, 3565 Lakeland Highlands Road; Bealls Outlet, 2607 S. Florida Ave.; Bealls Outlet, 3159 US Highway 98 N.; Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland, 1201 Oakbridge Parkway; Estates at Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way; and Home Instead, 810 E. Main St.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide, Home Instead said in a news release.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 863-937-1500.

