ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Author to lecture on Cuba at Florida Southern College in Lakeland

By Subscribe
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAJrP_0jBEguMv00

David Powell, author of “Ninety Miles and A Lifetime Away: Memories of Early Cuban Exiles,” will speak Thursday at Florida Southern College in the Florida Lecture Series.

Powell, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Columbia Journalism School, began his professional life as a reporter for the Associated Press in New York, Miami and Tallahassee. After earning a law degree from Florida State University, he practiced law for 30 years.

Also:Lecture on lessons learned from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting scheduled

Scooby-Doo for Congress?:Unsatisfied Polk voters offered a slew of write-in alternatives

Land tax:Passage of Polk County tax for land conservation presents 'tremendous opportunity'

Powell began recording interviews with Cuban Americans in 2016, first in Florida and then elsewhere. “Ninety Miles and a Lifetime Away: Memories of Early Cuban Exiles,” published this year, sets the scene for the story of the 600,000 Cubans who came to this country in the 15 years after Fidel Castro assumed power in 1959, the college said in a news release.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Branscomb Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

On Stands Now: The Carol Effect

December 7 will mark one year since the passing of Carol Jenkins Barnett. The majority of Lakelanders likely know she is the daughter of Publix founder George Jenkins, was a tremendous leader of her own within the supermarket chain and was an extremely generous philanthropist. But you might not know...
LAKELAND, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Anderson has served as...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy