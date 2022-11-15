ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach dining: Florie's chef featuring special Iberico ham on the menu

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kToom_0jBEgrik00

A prized Spanish delicacy rarely seen on menus in our area can be found at the Four Seasons’ Florie’s restaurant, where chef de cuisine Nino La Spina is having fun with the pricey item.

A new dish La Spina recently featured gave a starring role to Cinco Jotas Jamon Iberico— a luxe cured Spanish ham made from free-range pigs whose diets are rich in wild acorns. The acorns add a sweet, nutty and flatty flavor-profile to the ham.

Take a look:Dining news in the Palm Beach area

The Palm Beach chef’s butternut squash risotto with Cinco Jotas Iberico ham was among other Iberico ham dishes that 14 South Florida restaurants (most in Miami) featured for two weeks through Nov. 3 as part of Cinco Jotas’ Gastrotour Miami.

Devotees of the delicacy were encouraged to dine at participating restaurants to try the Iberico ham dishes.

While that event is over, Florie’s continues to feature Cinco Jotas Iberico ham.

The restaurant — the brainchild of both the Four Seasons and three Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco — serves Cinco Jotas Iberico ham for $32 an ounce with tomato bread, pickled red onion, green tomato and jalapeno.

For more information, call the Four Seasons at 561-582-2800 or visit www.floriespb.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants

The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Consign & Design to host Shop Small Saturday Event with Special Guests: Furry Friends Adoption & Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Consign & Design announced today that they are partnering with Furry Friends Adoption and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th, 2022. Furry Friends Adoption will be at the Palm Beach Gardens showroom, while Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be at the Wellington showroom, where there will be puppies and dogs for foster and adoption from 11am to 3pm.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with 100′ Dock in The Exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach Florida Asks $45 Million

10 Via Vizcaya, Palm Beach, Florida is a magnificent direct lakefront Mediterranean estate meticulously built with numerous custom details, located in the exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach with commanding Intracoastal views. This Home in Palm Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Via Vizcaya, please contact Heidi W Wicky (Phone: 561-601-0006) at Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System

Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy