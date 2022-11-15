Rowan and Virtua partner on new medical college

Rowan University unveiled details of its new college of medicine Nov. 7 in partnership with Virtua Health.

The leaders of both organizations disclosed their partnership and intent to create the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University in January with hefty financial support.

Now Rowan officials are working now to formalize elements of the new college, now one of nine colleges within the Glassboro-based university.

In establishing that academic health partnership to expand educational and medical services in South Jersey, Virtua Health made an $85 million gift to Rowan University — the second-largest endowment in the university’s history. Rowan also has dedicated $125 million to support the new joint venture that brings the university its ninth college of study.

The new college will be based at the university's Stratford campus at 1 Medical Center Drive, where 150 employees of both partners, students and guests gathered Monday to hear more about the joint venture.

Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand said the joint endeavor will attract and expand the university’s roster of professionals and students as well as bring a new five-story facility on Rowan’s West Campus in Mantua.

“Together, we will help meet critical regional and national demand for health professions education, patient care and innovation,” said Houshmand, describing the plan as a “complex undertaking.”

Dennis W. Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua Health, said both Virtua and Rowan have histories of reinvention.

"(We)...work well together because of compatible values and a shared desire to advance the health and well-being of the South Jersey communities we serve,” the CEO explained.

There would be three schools within the college:

the existing Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine at the Stratford and Sewell campuses that trains doctors;

the current school of nursing and allied health professions will be expanded with a four-year, bachelor's degree program; and

a school for research and innovation called translational biomedical engineering and sciences.

Meanwhile, the research and innovation school is recruiting 25 faculty and clinical researchers by 2025 with plans to double that number to study cardiovascular disease, solid organ transplant and other medical areas, according to a Rowan spokesman.

The research school also will include research institutes to align with improved patient care and training of the future workforce.

Joe Cardona, vice president of university relations, said some of those institute program will be housed in a new health and behavioral health building being constructed on the Cumberland County campus of Rowan College of South Jersey in Vineland by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.

In congratulating both institutions, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-Camden. said the partnership between the two major institutions stemmed from earlier state legislation that brought Rowan and the Stratford medical school together.

Rowan officials urge prospective students, faculty and researchers to visit the newly developed college website at https://sites.rowan.edu/vhc/.

