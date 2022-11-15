As Thanksgiving approaches, food programs prep for more need amid inflation

TARRYTOWN − Middle schoolers from Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown and The Leffell School, a Jewish day school in White Plains, along with players from the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks formed a line to pass 1,250 Thanksgiving turkeys from Stop & Shop to a truck ready to take them to Feeding Westchester.

Knicks player Mayan Kirr stood at the end, the 6-foot-9 forward easily passing each turkey up to waiting workers in the truck. That could be seen as a bit of a metaphor for the kind of lift more families need this year, according to regional feeding programs.

On the heels of rising inflation, the holidays underscore growing food insecurity, local nonprofits say.

Monday's event was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program, which distributes 25,000 turkeys to food banks and food pantries in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Thanksgiving, with its focus on family and food, highlights the continued and increasing hunger needs in a region that's considered one of the most economically sound.

About 37%, or nearly two out of five, Westchester households are at risk of hunger, according to Feeding Westchester.

That need has grown as inflation climbed in the post-pandemic period. While inflation moderated in October, according to a Consumer Price Index report, consumers aren't expected to feel it at the grocery checkout.

Some 80% of Feeding Westchester partners, like local food pantries, report increasing need for food support. That means Feeding Westchester has distributed about 20% more food than originally predicted in the last several months.

Rockland's People to People, the county's largest food pantry, has documented a 23% increase over 2021 for families needing monthly nutritional support, including Thanksgiving meal staples.

A $55,000 grant from the Northeast Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to help purchase food through June 30, 2023 is already spent, said Diane Serratore, CEO of People to People.

During the holidays, people are more generous. But the need remains year-round, Serratore said.

On a chilly Monday, Father Francis Amodio, pastor of Church of the Transfiguration, stood watching students from two different faiths smile and laugh as they passed frozen turkeys down the line. "It's symbolic," he said of the ecumenical exercise. "Helping those in need."

But the Carmelite believed there would be lasting impact on the Catholic school and Jewish day school students. "I think that when they have their Thanksgiving, they will think of this."

