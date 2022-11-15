ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, IN

Plenty of digs and aces here: See who made the Reporter-Times All-Area volleyball team

By Devin Voss, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago

With the volleyball season over, it's time to recognize the top players in the Reporter-Times' coverage area.

Athletes are not listed in any particular order outside of first- and second-team designation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tdcwe_0jBEgi1R00

Reporter-Times All-Area first team

Molly Urban, Martinsville

A defensive stalwart and Universit of Louisville commit, Urban totalled 345 digs (18.2 per match), 390 receptions (20.5 per match), 23 aces and three kills. The senior earned all-state honors, landing on the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association's Class 4A All-State second team, as well as All-District in Class 4A's south region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtzI9_0jBEgi1R00

Madison McCubbins, Monrovia

There isn't much Madison McCubbins can't do on the court, and she proved that again in her final high school season. She finished with a team-leading 380 assists, 202 digs, 150 kills and 40 aces. Her efforts earned her a spot on the IHSVCA Class 3A All-State second team. McCubbins also was named to the IHSVCA Class 3A All-District team for the central region.

More: Monrovia stuns Owen Valley to claim first 3A regional title: 'We're shocking the state'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKuCN_0jBEgi1R00

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

The basketball court isn't the only place Faith Wiseman excels, and this season she finished as the Braves' leading scorer with 285 kills on a 49.8% kill percentage. In addition, she also managed to hit triple-digits in blocks with 102. Wiseman also totaled 79 digs, 38 aces and 12 assists.

More: Indian Creek's Faith Wiseman picks IU women's basketball: 'It felt like the perfect fit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiXzT_0jBEgi1R00

Shelby Clements, Monrovia

Like her teammate McCubbins, Shelby Clements was forced to play a utility role this season, and she had success doing so. Clements led the Bulldogs in kills (297) and aces (55), and was second in digs (260), assists (219) and blocks (20). She was named to the IHSVCA All-District second team.

Alex Cooper, Mooresville

Alex Cooper showed she's a star in both softball and volleyball. The senior was the Pioneers' difference-maker in 2022, leading the team in kills with 234 while adding 367 receptions, 170 digs, 24 aces and 18 blocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOKva_0jBEgi1R00

More: Monrovia volleyball captures signature win over Morgan County rival Martinsville

Raegan Stader, Monrovia

Monrovia junior Raegan Stader was second on the team in kills with 216, had 37 aces (133 total serve points), blocked a team-high 30 attempts, captured 200 digs and was second on the team in receptions with 260. Stader also had 44 assists.

Reporter-Times All-Area second team

Ava Myers, Indian Creek

The Indian Creek sophomore stood out in her second season, leading the team's defense with 343 digs and 456 receptions. Myers also played a pivotal role serving the ball, generating a team-high in aces (42) and serving points (194). Additionally, she totaled 42 assists and 16 kills.

Emma Kerns, Martinsville

Thrust into a starting role, Emma Kerns flourished at the setter position, generating 439 assists. What's more is the lack of errors with 84 on 1,864 attempts. The junior had the team's third most digs with 153 and tallied 11 blocks.

Addi Stahley, Mooresville

The Pioneers' defensive specialist was one of many of Mooresville's senior leaders this season. Stahley fulfilled that role with a team-leading 571 receptions and 224 digs. She was also second on the team in assists (28) and had 20 aces.

Ella Davis, Mooresville

The sophomore took a big leap this season while moving into the starting role at setter. Ella Davis collected 497 assists, putting her as the area's assist leader, adding 77 digs, 17 aces and 14 kills.

More: Top 10 local boys' basketball games to watch this season

Grayson Burkett, Indian Creek

Braves junior Grayson Burkett had a stellar record at setter throughout the 2022 season. In 1,283 attempts, she had only 23 miscues. Within that, she piled up 419 assists. Burkett added 175 digs, a second-most 183 serve points, 35 aces and 20 kills.

More: Arjun Lothe neared 3,000 yards passing. It was his first year starting. It's also his last

Dyllon Wales, Decatur Central

Wales did just about everything for the Hawks, leading the team in receptions with 316 and digs with 171. She also accumulated 104 kills, second most, 31 aces and 16 assists.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Plenty of digs and aces here: See who made the Reporter-Times All-Area volleyball team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indianapolis Colts

Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis

Reid Messer has not always gotten his kicks performing on the gridiron. "I was a soccer player growing up and all I knew was that my brother (offensive lineman-linebacker Connor Messer) played (football)," Reid recalled. "I first started playing in the fifth grade and really knew nothing about football." However,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball vs. Xavier: Will Hoosiers shine in Gavitt Tipoff Games?

The Gavitt Tipoff Games started on Monday with the Big Ten and Big East facing off for the eighth season. Indiana basketball faces Xavier on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers battled St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 17 and took down the Red Storm, 76-74, in Assembly Hall. Indiana basketball has not lost a Gavitt Tipoff game since falling to then-ranked No. 22 Seton Hall, 84-68 in 2017-18. The Hoosiers have won three straight in this conference series.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures. Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads. Tuesday morning road temperatures...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project

Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
SOUTHPORT, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy