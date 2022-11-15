Plenty of digs and aces here: See who made the Reporter-Times All-Area volleyball team

With the volleyball season over, it's time to recognize the top players in the Reporter-Times' coverage area.

Athletes are not listed in any particular order outside of first- and second-team designation.

Reporter-Times All-Area first team

Molly Urban, Martinsville

A defensive stalwart and Universit of Louisville commit, Urban totalled 345 digs (18.2 per match), 390 receptions (20.5 per match), 23 aces and three kills. The senior earned all-state honors, landing on the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association's Class 4A All-State second team, as well as All-District in Class 4A's south region.

Madison McCubbins, Monrovia

There isn't much Madison McCubbins can't do on the court, and she proved that again in her final high school season. She finished with a team-leading 380 assists, 202 digs, 150 kills and 40 aces. Her efforts earned her a spot on the IHSVCA Class 3A All-State second team. McCubbins also was named to the IHSVCA Class 3A All-District team for the central region.

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

The basketball court isn't the only place Faith Wiseman excels, and this season she finished as the Braves' leading scorer with 285 kills on a 49.8% kill percentage. In addition, she also managed to hit triple-digits in blocks with 102. Wiseman also totaled 79 digs, 38 aces and 12 assists.

Shelby Clements, Monrovia

Like her teammate McCubbins, Shelby Clements was forced to play a utility role this season, and she had success doing so. Clements led the Bulldogs in kills (297) and aces (55), and was second in digs (260), assists (219) and blocks (20). She was named to the IHSVCA All-District second team.

Alex Cooper, Mooresville

Alex Cooper showed she's a star in both softball and volleyball. The senior was the Pioneers' difference-maker in 2022, leading the team in kills with 234 while adding 367 receptions, 170 digs, 24 aces and 18 blocks.

Raegan Stader, Monrovia

Monrovia junior Raegan Stader was second on the team in kills with 216, had 37 aces (133 total serve points), blocked a team-high 30 attempts, captured 200 digs and was second on the team in receptions with 260. Stader also had 44 assists.

Reporter-Times All-Area second team

Ava Myers, Indian Creek

The Indian Creek sophomore stood out in her second season, leading the team's defense with 343 digs and 456 receptions. Myers also played a pivotal role serving the ball, generating a team-high in aces (42) and serving points (194). Additionally, she totaled 42 assists and 16 kills.

Emma Kerns, Martinsville

Thrust into a starting role, Emma Kerns flourished at the setter position, generating 439 assists. What's more is the lack of errors with 84 on 1,864 attempts. The junior had the team's third most digs with 153 and tallied 11 blocks.

Addi Stahley, Mooresville

The Pioneers' defensive specialist was one of many of Mooresville's senior leaders this season. Stahley fulfilled that role with a team-leading 571 receptions and 224 digs. She was also second on the team in assists (28) and had 20 aces.

Ella Davis, Mooresville

The sophomore took a big leap this season while moving into the starting role at setter. Ella Davis collected 497 assists, putting her as the area's assist leader, adding 77 digs, 17 aces and 14 kills.

Grayson Burkett, Indian Creek

Braves junior Grayson Burkett had a stellar record at setter throughout the 2022 season. In 1,283 attempts, she had only 23 miscues. Within that, she piled up 419 assists. Burkett added 175 digs, a second-most 183 serve points, 35 aces and 20 kills.

Dyllon Wales, Decatur Central

Wales did just about everything for the Hawks, leading the team in receptions with 316 and digs with 171. She also accumulated 104 kills, second most, 31 aces and 16 assists.

