Ocean City, MD

Ocean City's Winterfest of Lights has new features for 2022. Here's what you need to know.

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and is free to the public that one night only. The Winterfest of Lights returns as a walking tour through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.

Adding to the opening ceremony is a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Winterfest holiday light displays and the 50-foot Christmas tree, officially opening Winterfest of Lights to the public. Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, and be sure to look to the sky for a special holiday experience.

What's there to see and do?

Winterfest guests can experience the magic and spirit of the holiday season close up. The walking path contains several surprises along the way, creating family-friendly opportunities that will last a lifetime. Grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate at the Boosters concession window and enjoy the spectacular light displays with many annual favorites, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and the Toy Factory.

Also, patrons can’t miss the animated, 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree “performing” its show throughout the evening. New this year is a tunnel of lights that will react to you singing your favorite Christmas carol.  Take your photo at one of the many photo hotspots along the way and in the new expanded Winterfest pavilion this year.

What's different?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zfq2I_0jBEgfNG00

To add to the Winterfest experience, brand new this year is a Winterfest Train Garden. Visit the Welcome Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to view the spectacular model railroad displays and trains.  Read and learn about the history of the train station and railroad in Ocean City.

Starting Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, the train garden can be viewed Wednesdays to Sundays from 5:30-9 p.m. Admission is free to the public; however, donations are accepted and benefit the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Guests will have the opportunity to take their photo with Santa Claus. Families can listen to holiday music throughout the park provided by Radio Ocean City or download the Radio Ocean City App for a more personal high-fidelity music experience.

When and where?

The hours of operation will be Wednesdays-Sundays from 5:30-9:30 p.m., from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $6 for those 12 years and older and free for those 11 years and younger.

Northside Park is located at 200 125th St. in Ocean City.

For additional information, visit www.ococean.com/events .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City's Winterfest of Lights has new features for 2022. Here's what you need to know.

