Why this beloved Chinese spot in Louisville has kept foodies coming back for 50+ years

In any city's food scene, you have the hot spots that make headlines and land in glossy travel articles. Those are great.

Then you have the enduring, beloved institutions that nourish us on Wednesday nights when we don't want to cook, on holidays and when we are just running errands and need a good lunch. These are as vital to the fabric of a city as the latest high-design, big-name, chef-helmed, Instagram-ready destination restaurant.

And when you know, you know.

I’m looking at you, Oriental House. Quietly building a fiercely loyal fan base since 1964, the low-slung red brick building at 4302 Shelbyville Road was (I imagine!) serving Louisvillians a taste of the other side of the globe before the days when we could just as easily find oyster sauce as ketchup at the grocery store.

And if you've ever seen the parking lot at Christmas, that iconic neon sign glowing against the winter-gray Kentucky sky, guiding seekers of glossy, crisp duck off Shelbyville Road and into the warm embrace of fragrant spices and steaming soups, you know this place is enshrined in the collective heart of Louisville food lovers.

While eating Chinese food at Christmas was a long-standing tradition for the Jewish community, that’s trickled over into the wider population, leading to long waits for hungry diners, Andrew Wolfson reported for the Courier Journal a few years ago. It’s certainly become a tradition in my own household — we'll call all day to no avail and finally brave the lines and the wait for carry-out, browsing the detritus of the nearby Walgreens' gift selection just down the road to pass the time.

Once home, we transfer it all to serving ware, don pajamas, cue up the holiday record albums, and dig into it with our good silverware.

But, of course, Oriental House is also open the rest of the year, although it's been carry-out only since COVID hit. Then it closed down this summer for extensive renovations, re-opening Oct. 12.

This was "an event" for longtime fans of the restaurant. Local blogger Heather Watson (HerKentucky.com) lives in the area, and kept a very close eye on the progress, she says.

Not just a holiday-time customer, "I'm partial to Moo Goo Gai Pan or shrimp fried rice," she says, "but the friendly faces are what keep me going there on a consistent basis. They know my name, they know my order, and they know I’m thrilled to see them reopened and succeeding!"

Her husband, local attorney and foodie Robert Fleu, loves that it's a "throwback to traditional Chinese restaurants of the 1970s and 80s,' with a “true Dim Sum menu and both ‘Americanized Chinese’ and more authentic Chinese menus."

Local chefs were also paying attention; I learned Oriental House was re-opening from seeing it on bar Vetti chef Andrew McCabe’s Instagram page. In vain, I tried to go the night it opened. Apparently, everyone else in Louisville had the same idea!

When I made it there with my husband and a friend this past week, the bright new dining room was packed shoulder to shoulder. We squeezed through waiting fans to grab stools at the bar to sip drinks while we waited (the wait was only long enough to get through half a glass of wine, so don't be too afraid if you encounter crowds!).

The menu and its dozens and dozens of options were a little intimidating — where do we start? — so we stuck with a classic, the Beijing duck, along with mind-blowing shrimp toast and some seafood congee, and decided a worthy goal would be to eat our way through the menu.

For guidance on that, I reached out to some fellow fans in the food community here. Keep reading for their best tips on Oriental House.

Why you should try the BBQ beef short ribs at Oriental House

Summer Auerbach, whose family owns Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods, is excited to get back to Oriental House for its BBQ beef short ribs.

"I learned about it from a friend of mine who grew up eating them with her family," she says. "I was hooked after I tried them and they were the star of the table. They are a Korean flanken style — cut thinly and cross-wise — and glazed with a sweet and salty marinade."

Being Jewish, "Oriental House has been my go-to" for Christmas meals, she says. Because it's grown so popular, "the last few times we’ve tried to go there for Christmas it has been a many-hour wait to get takeout."

Why you should try the Dim Sum and Beijing Duck at Oriental House

For Max Balliet of Pizza Lupo, "Oriental House was such an exciting place to stumble across years ago and learn they had a solid dim sum menu, and offered more than the Chinese-American dishes so many in Louisville associate with 'Chinese' food," he says.

Balliet seeks out Chinatowns in major cities for regional and specialized dishes.

"Beijing Duck, or Peking Duck, is a traditional whole crispy skinned roast duck served family style with thin flour-tortilla like pancakes, hoisin, and cucumbers," he says. "It's super common in any Chinatown to see these ducks hanging in windows luring potential eaters, but basically only exists in Louisville at Oriental House. Bring a group of friends and split the duck, and a dozen dim sum plates and you're in for a solid experience you really can't get anywhere else in the city."

Paul Skulas, former chef of the now-closed Couvillon and Portage House, "can't help but order duck" whenever he goes. "They never disappoint," he says. "In fact, my youngest daughter, Mabel, is a big fan, too. Her first word was duck."

His wife and son "tend to go hard on the dim sum menu," he says, "the egg paste buns being the all-time favorite."

Why you should try the Hong Kong Duck at Oriental House

It's pretty unanimous in my anecdotal experience that Oriental House is the place to go for duck in Louisville. For Michael Hargrove of River City Supper Club, it's Roast Duck Hong Kong Style.

"What I liked about it was crispy, and fatty in the best way. The sauce it was glazed with caramelized during cooking and created these little charred bits."

Why you should try the Eggplant and Garlic Sauce at Oriental House

Michael Crouch of Watch Hill Proper is also a duck fan going way back, eating at Oriental House at least once a week until they closed, but another go-to is eggplant with garlic sauce. His inside secret?

"Get a dish of red vinegar and Chili sauce for dipping."

Other favorites include the Beef Rice Crepe and "the best egg rolls” paired with its spicy mustard (which, fair warning, he says, "will melt your eyes where they sit.")

If you still don’t know? Ask for the "picture menu," flip through the plastic-covered pages and point at whatever looks good. I’m pretty sure you can’t go wrong at this Louisville institution.

Tell Dana! Send your restaurant “Dish” to Dana McMahan at thecjdish@gmail.com and follow @bourbonbarbarella on Instagram.