ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Why this beloved Chinese spot in Louisville has kept foodies coming back for 50+ years

By Dana McMahan
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9NZz_0jBEgeUX00

In any city's food scene, you have the hot spots that make headlines and land in glossy travel articles. Those are great.

Then you have the enduring, beloved institutions that nourish us on Wednesday nights when we don't want to cook, on holidays and when we are just running errands and need a good lunch. These are as vital to the fabric of a city as the latest high-design, big-name, chef-helmed, Instagram-ready destination restaurant.

And when you know, you know.

I’m looking at you, Oriental House. Quietly building a fiercely loyal fan base since 1964, the low-slung red brick building at 4302 Shelbyville Road was (I imagine!) serving Louisvillians a taste of the other side of the globe before the days when we could just as easily find oyster sauce as ketchup at the grocery store.

And if you've ever seen the parking lot at Christmas, that iconic neon sign glowing against the winter-gray Kentucky sky, guiding seekers of glossy, crisp duck off Shelbyville Road and into the warm embrace of fragrant spices and steaming soups, you know this place is enshrined in the collective heart of Louisville food lovers.

While eating Chinese food at Christmas was a long-standing tradition for the Jewish community, that’s trickled over into the wider population, leading to long waits for hungry diners, Andrew Wolfson reported for the Courier Journal a few years ago. It’s certainly become a tradition in my own household — we'll call all day to no avail and finally brave the lines and the wait for carry-out, browsing the detritus of the nearby Walgreens' gift selection just down the road to pass the time.

Once home, we transfer it all to serving ware, don pajamas, cue up the holiday record albums, and dig into it with our good silverware.

But, of course, Oriental House is also open the rest of the year, although it's been carry-out only since COVID hit. Then it closed down this summer for extensive renovations, re-opening Oct. 12.

This was "an event" for longtime fans of the restaurant. Local blogger Heather Watson (HerKentucky.com) lives in the area, and kept a very close eye on the progress, she says.

Not just a holiday-time customer, "I'm partial to Moo Goo Gai Pan or shrimp fried rice," she says, "but the friendly faces are what keep me going there on a consistent basis. They know my name, they know my order, and they know I’m thrilled to see them reopened and succeeding!"

Her husband, local attorney and foodie Robert Fleu, loves that it's a "throwback to traditional Chinese restaurants of the 1970s and 80s,' with a “true Dim Sum menu and both ‘Americanized Chinese’ and more authentic Chinese menus."

Local chefs were also paying attention; I learned Oriental House was re-opening from seeing it on bar Vetti chef Andrew McCabe’s Instagram page. In vain, I tried to go the night it opened. Apparently, everyone else in Louisville had the same idea!

When I made it there with my husband and a friend this past week, the bright new dining room was packed shoulder to shoulder. We squeezed through waiting fans to grab stools at the bar to sip drinks while we waited (the wait was only long enough to get through half a glass of wine, so don't be too afraid if you encounter crowds!).

The menu and its dozens and dozens of options were a little intimidating — where do we start? — so we stuck with a classic, the Beijing duck, along with mind-blowing shrimp toast and some seafood congee, and decided a worthy goal would be to eat our way through the menu.

For guidance on that, I reached out to some fellow fans in the food community here. Keep reading for their best tips on Oriental House.

Why you should try the BBQ beef short ribs at Oriental House

Summer Auerbach, whose family owns Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods, is excited to get back to Oriental House for its BBQ beef short ribs.

"I learned about it from a friend of mine who grew up eating them with her family," she says. "I was hooked after I tried them and they were the star of the table. They are a Korean flanken style — cut thinly and cross-wise — and glazed with a sweet and salty marinade."

Being Jewish, "Oriental House has been my go-to" for Christmas meals, she says. Because it's grown so popular, "the last few times we’ve tried to go there for Christmas it has been a many-hour wait to get takeout."

Why you should try the Dim Sum and Beijing Duck at Oriental House

For Max Balliet of Pizza Lupo, "Oriental House was such an exciting place to stumble across years ago and learn they had a solid dim sum menu, and offered more than the Chinese-American dishes so many in Louisville associate with 'Chinese' food," he says.

Balliet seeks out Chinatowns in major cities for regional and specialized dishes.

"Beijing Duck, or Peking Duck, is a traditional whole crispy skinned roast duck served family style with thin flour-tortilla like pancakes, hoisin, and cucumbers," he says. "It's super common in any Chinatown to see these ducks hanging in windows luring potential eaters, but basically only exists in Louisville at Oriental House. Bring a group of friends and split the duck, and a dozen dim sum plates and you're in for a solid experience you really can't get anywhere else in the city."

Paul Skulas, former chef of the now-closed Couvillon and Portage House, "can't help but order duck" whenever he goes. "They never disappoint," he says. "In fact, my youngest daughter, Mabel, is a big fan, too. Her first word was duck."

His wife and son "tend to go hard on the dim sum menu," he says, "the egg paste buns being the all-time favorite."

Why you should try the Hong Kong Duck at Oriental House

It's pretty unanimous in my anecdotal experience that Oriental House is the place to go for duck in Louisville. For Michael Hargrove of River City Supper Club, it's Roast Duck Hong Kong Style.

"What I liked about it was crispy, and fatty in the best way. The sauce it was glazed with caramelized during cooking and created these little charred bits."

Why you should try the Eggplant and Garlic Sauce at Oriental House

Michael Crouch of Watch Hill Proper is also a duck fan going way back, eating at Oriental House at least once a week until they closed, but another go-to is eggplant with garlic sauce. His inside secret?

"Get a dish of red vinegar and Chili sauce for dipping."

Other favorites include the Beef Rice Crepe and "the best egg rolls” paired with its spicy mustard (which, fair warning, he says, "will melt your eyes where they sit.")

If you still don’t know? Ask for the "picture menu," flip through the plastic-covered pages and point at whatever looks good. I’m pretty sure you can’t go wrong at this Louisville institution.

Tell Dana! Send your restaurant “Dish” to Dana McMahan at thecjdish@gmail.com and follow @bourbonbarbarella on Instagram.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Zacks.com

Chipotle (CMG) Unveils Chipotlane Restaurant in Kentucky

CMG - Free Report) recently announced the opening of its Chipotlane restaurant in Louisville, KY. This marks the company’s sixth restaurant in Louisville and the 25th restaurant in Kentucky. Located in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood of Jefferson County, the restaurant comprises a digital order drive-thru pick-up lane. To boost...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 3 factors that explain Louisville's 0-3 start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Bellarmine game, it was a missed free throw and two missed field goal attempts in the final minute that troubled the University of Louisville men's basketball team. In the Wright State game, it was a turnover and a failure to defend the visitors' final...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy