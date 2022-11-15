ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Lasagna dinners, Macy's parade. Onslow County residents get back to Thanksgiving traditions

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago
With this year's Thanksgiving being the first "normal" one since the COVID-19 pandemic, many Onslow County residents are excited to get back to their holiday traditions.

Although turkey and football are the plans for most, others take Thanksgiving to an entirely different level. For Richlands resident Jen Sanseverino, Thanksgiving is the day to enjoy a big traditional Italian meal.

"We have lasagna, fresh homemade bread, cheese and crackers, soup and wine," Sanseverino said. "My family sends apple cider from my hometown orchard along with a barrel of apples. Everyone wakes up early to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The adults look through the Black Friday ads to see what stores they want to visit. We all play board games and card games. We are thankful to be together."

Ready for Christmas now?Check out these 12 early holiday events in Onslow County

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and flipping through Black Friday ads are staples for many families on turkey day.

Richlands resident Patti Berry said her family's tradition is to wake up and watch the parade together while they eat breakfast. Then they peel the potatoes to make the mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner. Berry said she's been doing the breakfast and parade thing for over 30 years now, and remembers being little with her mom doing the same thing.

"Now my daughter spends the night at my house the night before so we can continue our tradition," Berry said. "I am excited to be with my family. They are traveling from Florida and Virginia to be here. Spending time with my family at Thanksgiving is our other tradition. We go to my sister's house and hang out all day until we can't eat anymore, then laugh and hang out some more. We like to look at all the newspaper ad sales and then never go shopping."

Jacksonville resident Rebecca Jean Ellis said Thanksgiving is her family's favorite holiday because it's all the food without so much crazy. Her family likes to prep everything Wednesday evening so they're able to watch the entire Macy's Day parade.

Ellis said her mom passed away about 20 years ago and was an amazing cook, so she learned most of the family recipes. The only she didn't learn was the cornbread dressing.

"My secret Thanksgiving tradition is I get in the kitchen and 'talk' to her and ask her to guide my hands," Ellis said. "It turns out perfect every time."

Several Onslow County families take a page out of Sanseverino's book and forego the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. This year, Swansboro resident Birdy Jones said she's looking forward to spending time with her folks and her husband while veganizing some old family-favorite recipes.

Hubert resident JC Phillips' family feasts on seafood every Thanksgiving. Phillips said the meal is complete with stuffed baked flounder, oyster dressing and crabmeat-stuffed jumbo shrimp. They also have an oyster roast the night before with the family.

Jacksonville resident Katherine Acevedo Schwarz said she and her family are Hispanic immigrants from Venezuela and Peru.

"We do not have this celebration in our countries, but we 'adopted' it when we came here," Schwarz said. "We enjoy, sometimes, the traditional dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes, salads and cornbread. Other years, we enjoy some Latino dishes or Italian, depending on who will be in charge of the kitchen."

For other Onslow County residents, though, Thanksgiving isn't always with family, but it's special, nonetheless.

Jacksonville resident Lisa Young-Huff drives a cab at Yellow Cab in Jacksonville. Every year, she said the dispatchers and drivers that have to work on Thanksgiving have a little get-together at the cab office, all bringing something and eating together.

Richlands resident John Chilson is used to being on active duty in the military, which he said means 'Friendsgiving," characterized by breaking bread with brothers and sisters in arms. Unfortunately, Chilson added this year's inflation is forcing them to scale back their usual festivities.

Fellow Richlands resident Zenobia Zenobia said her family is originally from California. With the passing of most of her family, she said she and her son have mostly kept to themselves for the holidays.

"Last year, we were invited to the home of a friend I’d met a year or two prior," Zenobia said. "They were so kind and welcoming. We are absolutely looking forward to returning this year and years to come. If you know someone that is far from home, and alone, consider inviting them to join in your holiday celebrations."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

