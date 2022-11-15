ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 4

starrlite
1d ago

The Covid debacle was his chance to be a true leader instead of the mob of followers who are running Maui, Hawaii and our entire count the ground. I admit that for a hot minute, I thought he just might, think for himself, but of course he chickened out and started back peddling to conform with the dictates of Honolulu and Washington DC. In my opinion, it showed exactly who Victorino works for and it ain't us!

bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A once-thriving program at Lahainaluna High School is now restored

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahainaluna High School is reviving its agriculture program to help grow Maui’s next generation of farmers. “Lahainaluna has always had a farming program,” said Lahainaluna Boarders Association President Craig Murakami. “What we wanted to do is bring the farming program back. Some of the lessons learned from the recent pandemic was supply chain issues.”
LAHAINA, HI
kauainownews.com

Kauaʻi short 43 full-time doctors; new UH medical school program will help

There is no endocrinologist on the Garden Isle. No out-patient neurologist. No oncologist. No psychologist or ophthalmologist that is accepting new patients. Specialists in rheumatology and gerontology also are nonexistent. Jim Winkler, founder of Hale Lea Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic in Kīlauea on Kauaʻi, recited this list of empty...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Report: Hawaii Needs More Health Care Employees To Meet Growing Demand

Hawaii needs more than 3,800 health care employees to meet the state’s demand – a 76% increase compared with 2019, according to a statewide report released Tuesday. The Hawaii Healthcare Workforce Initiative 2022 report, which looked at non-physician positions in the health care industry, found that the greatest need in the state is for registered specialty nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers and entry-level health care professionals.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Maui officials share plans to address shoreline erosion

Part of the project involves looking for offshore spots from which to extract sand and pump it onto the beach. County officials, community members join heads to tackle erosion on Maui coastline. As erosion eats away at a Maui shoreline, county officials, community members, and researchers have been mulling over...
