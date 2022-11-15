Read full article on original website
starrlite
1d ago
The Covid debacle was his chance to be a true leader instead of the mob of followers who are running Maui, Hawaii and our entire count the ground. I admit that for a hot minute, I thought he just might, think for himself, but of course he chickened out and started back peddling to conform with the dictates of Honolulu and Washington DC. In my opinion, it showed exactly who Victorino works for and it ain't us!
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
The State Just Cracked Down On This West Maui Water Company
In what was one of the largest proposed fines in the recent history of Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management, state officials are ordering a private water company in West Maui to make an estimated half-million dollars worth of repairs and improvements as punishment for taking too much water out of a stream.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hear our story’: Healthcare workers at Maui’s main hospital rally for better wages
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of healthcare workers from Maui’s main hospital held signs in Kahului on Wednesday. Approximately 75 Maui Memorial Medical Center employees lined Kaahumanu Avenue near Puunene Avenue demanding better pay to afford Hawaii’s cost of living. China Kapuras is a case management specialist at the...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
hawaiibusiness.com
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
A once-thriving program at Lahainaluna High School is now restored
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahainaluna High School is reviving its agriculture program to help grow Maui’s next generation of farmers. “Lahainaluna has always had a farming program,” said Lahainaluna Boarders Association President Craig Murakami. “What we wanted to do is bring the farming program back. Some of the lessons learned from the recent pandemic was supply chain issues.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
kauainownews.com
Kauaʻi short 43 full-time doctors; new UH medical school program will help
There is no endocrinologist on the Garden Isle. No out-patient neurologist. No oncologist. No psychologist or ophthalmologist that is accepting new patients. Specialists in rheumatology and gerontology also are nonexistent. Jim Winkler, founder of Hale Lea Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic in Kīlauea on Kauaʻi, recited this list of empty...
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers
With the U.S. economy slouching toward a recession, the holidays hardly look happy for tens of thousands of Americans, as major tech companies like Amazon, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have announced that they’ll be handing out pink slips instead of Thanksgiving turkeys. But job news in Hawaii hasn’t...
Report: Hawaii Needs More Health Care Employees To Meet Growing Demand
Hawaii needs more than 3,800 health care employees to meet the state’s demand – a 76% increase compared with 2019, according to a statewide report released Tuesday. The Hawaii Healthcare Workforce Initiative 2022 report, which looked at non-physician positions in the health care industry, found that the greatest need in the state is for registered specialty nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers and entry-level health care professionals.
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
mauinow.com
Our Hawaiʻi coalition: hundreds of mail-in ballots with “deficient” signatures on Maui
More than 800 mail-in ballots were reportedly set aside for “deficient” signatures in Maui County on Election Day, and are pending voter action in order to be officially counted, according to Our Hawaiʻi, a coalition of nearly 20 pledge and policy partners that advocates for putting kamaʻāina and kānaka maoli first.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
mauinow.com
Zoning change for Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s proposed marine conservation center
The Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will discuss a proposed resolution and bill for a zoning change for construction of a marine conservation and research center by the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute in Mā‘alaea, Maui. The topic surfaces for discussion in committee at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
KITV.com
Maui officials share plans to address shoreline erosion
Part of the project involves looking for offshore spots from which to extract sand and pump it onto the beach. County officials, community members join heads to tackle erosion on Maui coastline. As erosion eats away at a Maui shoreline, county officials, community members, and researchers have been mulling over...
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
Gov. Ige has advice for next leader, looks ahead to sustainability after office
Gov. David Ige has just a few more weeks in office but still has a very full plate. He joins the KHON2 News to talk about the past and the future.
