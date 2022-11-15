ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

