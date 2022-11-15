Read full article on original website
Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start
With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Check out the last of the fall colors in central Pa.
As the weather turns cold and the last of the leaves fall this Fall, we give you a last look at leafing season, Nov. 17, 2022.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock waters with trout in November, December
(WHTM) — Winter is growing closer, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is planning to stock Pennsylvanian waterways throughout November and December. The PFBC will distribute an additional 30,000 trout in various Pennsylvania waterways. To check the schedule for the trout distributions, or to get more information,...
Taylor Swift tickets; Black Friday hours; state House control: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. High: 44; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with flurries and a snow squall possible today; cold and sunny this weekend. House control: Democrat Melissa Cerrato won the 151st District race, giving Democrats at least a small majority in the Pa. House of Representatives for the first time since 2010.
Storm with up to 4 feet of snow ‘may paralyze’ parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze”...
Entry into PLCB rare whiskey lottery ends today | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
Demolished Friendly’s; Fetterman in D.C.; TV news changes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. High: 48; Low: 33. Cloudy. Peace & Justice: An event yesterday honored individuals and organizations, including a Harrisburg couple, who have done extraordinary work to promote peace, justice, tolerance and diversity in their communities. Voice for the disabled: After his...
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Pa. man robs McDonald’s by grabbing cash register through drive-thru window
A man robbed a McDonald’s by grabbing a cash register through the drive-thru window in a Pa. neighborhood. The armed suspect was seen via video surveillance reaching inside the window to grab the register on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m., 6ABC reported. The robber grabbed the register after...
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Arsonist At-Large Following Break-In At Enterprise Rent-A-Car: Pennsylvania State Police
A cash reward is being offered for an arsonist who started a fire at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were called to the vehicle fire at 791 York Road, Straban Township on Nov. 12 at 11 p.m. according to multiple releases on Nov. 16. The state police...
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices in Pennsylvania
DNR said investigators used advanced "surveillance techniques" to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Pennsylvania using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania
Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
