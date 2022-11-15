Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
worcestermag.com
The Nutcracker at The Hanover Theatre — a sweet journey to the Land of Sweets
WORCESTER — The many delights in the "The Nutcracker" ballet come mainly through the presence of Clara and The Nutcracker Prince taking in all the wondrous sights and sounds. Clara is a young girl given a Christmas present of a toy soldier nutcracker during a Christmas party at her...
worcestermag.com
Nine Things to Do: Barre Players return, Master Singers, Rod Wave, early Baroque and more ...
The Barre Players has been closed since the end of 2019, when it completed its holiday production of "Plaid Tidings." So reopening will be just what the doctor ordered beginning Nov. 19 with "Seussical," a musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss that was first performed on Broadway in 2000. Anthony Masciangioli, who is directing the Barre Players production, writes: "When planning on how to reopen, we had to really think about what kind of show people would want to see. The world has been a chaotic place, to say the least, over the past three years, so I wanted to mount something fun and something optimistic. 'Seussical' was that show for me. With themes of community, friendship and caring, and memorable characters known to all, we agreed that this was the show to bring to life." The cast includes Roger Cormier, Andrew Bigelow, Adrianna Williams, Christie Brady and Dakota Hinerth.
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Massachusetts Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
wgbh.org
Customers, staff reflect on closing of 'landmark' Rotmans furniture store in Worcester
For more than 40 years, a large sign reading “ROTMANS” on a sprawling red-brick building defined a stretch of Interstate 290 in Worcester, inviting people to one of the largest furniture stores in New England. Now, another sign is on the building: “GOING OUT OF BUSINESS.”. Rotmans...
worcestermag.com
'Hip-Hop Health Summit' set for DCU Center
WORCESTER — What is being dubbed as the inaugural “Hip-Hop Health Summit” is slated to be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the DCU Center. The event will feature two panel discussions: “How Does Hip-Hop Affect the Use of Opioids?” and “How Does Hip-Hop Affect Family Relationships?” The event will be hosted by Ayana Bean, a musician and the author of the self-help book "A Year And A Day: Memoirs of a Regular Girl." Bean was also the subject of an episode of the BET show, "American Gangster: Trap Queens."
worcestermag.com
Gift of Giving 2022: A look at what Central Mass. charities need this year
October’s orange leaves and Halloween decorations have disappeared. Neighbors are tacking up strings of colored lights on their front porches. That one aisle at every CVS is decked out in red and green ribbons. The holidays are once again approaching. This time of year is always financially stressful, and...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Joker!
This goofy boy lives up to his name. Joker is tons of fun and sure to put a smile on your face! Joker has become a staff favorite and goes jogging two and a half miles a few times a week with his favorite volunteer. Other days Joker can be found keeping staff company in an office or in our fenced yard practicing his agility skills. Joker is eager to please and a sucker for attention. He is hoping to find a home with someone creative who can teach him some new tricks and reward him with lots of treats. Joker is a fast learner and very attentive. With loads of puppy like energy, this young boy would love to find a home without other dogs. He longs to have a yard to call his own where he can frolic and play with his new family. Due to Joker's overly enthusiastic nature when greeting people and during play, a home without young children will be the most fun for him at this time. Request a visit with Joker by contacting the Worcester Animal Rescue League at dogs@worcesterarl.org.
Kevin James ‘first ever celebrity’ to visit Livia’s Dish in Worcester
When Livia’s Dish co-owner Kristina Ciejka saw that comedian Kevin James was stopping by Worcester restaurants on Friday, she reached out to him over Instagram to see if he’d consider stopping by hers. While James didn’t end up seeing her message, he still made his way to Livia’s...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'The Mysterious Murder of Nereida Melendez on Graduation Day,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of season 1 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship
An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
AdWeek
Former NBC Boston Reporter Karen Hensel Sues Station
Former WBTS reporter Karen Hensel has filed a lawsuit against the station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in federal court lawsuit. Hensel, who now works for WSVN in Miami, said she was fired from NBC Boston in 2019 after failing to disclose that she was dating the police chief of a nearby town.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
thisweekinworcester.com
Travel to Paris from Worcester on JetBlue in 2023
With daily non-stop flights from Worcester to New York's JFK International Airport in place, JetBlue has announced it will add Continental Europe’s most visited city, Paris, France, as its second transatlantic destination in 2023. JetBlue began service from JFK to London, in September 2021. In the coming months, JetBlue...
worcestermag.com
Soulive’s Alan Evans jams with Joe Marcinek Band at Electric Haze
Starting out in Buffalo during the tail end of the ‘90s, Soulive has been doing jazz-funk with a Motown flair before any sort of legitimate “revival” of the artform came into the American music consciousness. With Eric Krasno on guitar and his brother Neal on the Hammond B3 organ, bass keys and clavinet, Alan Evans is the rhythmic engine of the trio with his incredible skills on drums. Outside of the band, he has a few other projects he dives into every now and then and he’s collaborated with a ton of different musicians. One of those collaborations is with the Joe Marcinek Band, and he’ll be behind the kit for the act when they perform at Electric Haze on 26 Millbury St. in Worcester at 9 p.m. Nov. 19. Along with Marcinek on guitar and Evans on drums, The Nth Power’s Nate Edgar will be playing bass and Kris Yunker will be on the keys.
Harvard Crimson
Neo-Nazi Group Threatens Residents in Harvard Square
Members of a neo-Nazi group harassed and threatened residents in Cambridge Sunday, lunging and shouting at people across the street from Quincy House. Members of the group wore apparel bearing the name of the Nationalist Social Club, also known as the 131 Crew, a neo-Nazi group based in New England. The group is known for espousing antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric and violence, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
