This goofy boy lives up to his name. Joker is tons of fun and sure to put a smile on your face! Joker has become a staff favorite and goes jogging two and a half miles a few times a week with his favorite volunteer. Other days Joker can be found keeping staff company in an office or in our fenced yard practicing his agility skills. Joker is eager to please and a sucker for attention. He is hoping to find a home with someone creative who can teach him some new tricks and reward him with lots of treats. Joker is a fast learner and very attentive. With loads of puppy like energy, this young boy would love to find a home without other dogs. He longs to have a yard to call his own where he can frolic and play with his new family. Due to Joker's overly enthusiastic nature when greeting people and during play, a home without young children will be the most fun for him at this time. Request a visit with Joker by contacting the Worcester Animal Rescue League at dogs@worcesterarl.org.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO