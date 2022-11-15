It isn't easy moving what is soon to become a new fixture on the Boston skyline, but "The Embrace" has started its nearly 3,000 mile journey to the city. The bronze sculpture, which measures 20 feet tall and 40 feet wide, was built in Walla Walla, Washington. This summer we got an exclusive look as more than 100 workers put the 609 pieces that will make up The Embrace together at the Walla Walla Foundry.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO