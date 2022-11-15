Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
nbcboston.com
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
nbcboston.com
Brandeis Bus Crash: Read DA's, University's Full Statements
A shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University left one student dead and 27 others injured on Saturday night. No names have been released, but both the school and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office released statements Sunday morning with new details about the horrific accident.
nbcboston.com
Harvard Grad Student Helping Nahant Residents Facing Eviction From Town-Owned Homes
A Harvard University graduate student is helping Nahant residents facing eviction from their town-owned homes. Isis Patterson recruited help from a Harvard law student and an attorney to assist with more than a dozen Nahant residents, living in the so-called Coast Guard housing, who were told to appear in district court on Dec. 1.
nbcboston.com
Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash
An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 27 others. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a hockey game...
nbcboston.com
After $70M Facelift, Boston City Hall Plaza Reopens
The main plaza at Boston City Hall is being reopened Friday after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Mayor Michelle Wu held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon amid a day-long celebration that will include live music and a digital projection and light show, according to the city. Initiated under Mayor Marty...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Waltham
One person is dead and 27 others were injured when a shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the...
nbcboston.com
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
nbcboston.com
Embrace Memorial Starts Cross-Country Journey to Boston
It isn't easy moving what is soon to become a new fixture on the Boston skyline, but "The Embrace" has started its nearly 3,000 mile journey to the city. The bronze sculpture, which measures 20 feet tall and 40 feet wide, was built in Walla Walla, Washington. This summer we got an exclusive look as more than 100 workers put the 609 pieces that will make up The Embrace together at the Walla Walla Foundry.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
Possible Fetus or Infant Found in Freezer at South Boston Apartment: Officials
Police are investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston Thursday evening, officials say. The building is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park. A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a...
nbcboston.com
Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade. Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton
A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
nbcboston.com
‘Additional Human Remains' Apparently Found in South Boston Apartment, Police Say
A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.
nbcboston.com
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Conn., Rhode Island, and southeastern Mass. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the north country and temperatures wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind chills have stayed in the upper 20s to low 30s.
nbcboston.com
Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute
A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.
nbcboston.com
Stepmom of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Pleads Guilty to Perjury
The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to...
nbcboston.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Overnight Fire in Attleboro
An elderly woman died in a fire overnight in Attleboro, Massachusetts, fire officials said. Fire officials said 80-year-old Judith Henriques died in the fire, which was reported around 1 a.m. Friday on Division Street. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire...
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Brutally Killing His Partner in Millbury Charged With Murder
A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts man on a murder charge in the October slaying of a man he'd been in a relationship with, prosecutors said Friday. The new charge in the death of Ryan Anderson was handed up against Kevin Donnellan by a Worcester County grand jury on Friday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. The indictment moves the legal proceedings over Anderson's killing to Worcester Superior Court.
Comments / 0