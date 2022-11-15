Read full article on original website
Related
From Pacific to Red Sea: climate court action gathers wave of support
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A campaign by the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu for the world's top court to take a stance on protecting people from climate change gained momentum on Friday, winning the support of almost half the nearly 200 countries at a global summit.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: ___ Split-ticket voting in Arizona isn’t a sign of fraud CLAIM: The fact that incumbent Republican state treasurer Kimberly Yee got tens of thousands more votes than GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shows the Arizona election was rigged.
Comments / 0