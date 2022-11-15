FREDERICKTOWN -- A ruby red capital F can be seen shining off Fredericktown's 1915 water tower. It's a first for the village's high tower, which was in need of several repairs if residents wanted to see it last another 15 years. A consultant firm told officials that's how long the tower would last if zero improvements were made, Fredericktown's village administrator Bruce Snell said.

