Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses
KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
Fredericktown's water tower gets a new shine thanks to ARPA money
FREDERICKTOWN -- A ruby red capital F can be seen shining off Fredericktown's 1915 water tower. It's a first for the village's high tower, which was in need of several repairs if residents wanted to see it last another 15 years. A consultant firm told officials that's how long the tower would last if zero improvements were made, Fredericktown's village administrator Bruce Snell said.
Area Agency on Aging looks to pilot 8-unit apartment complex for seniors on city's west side
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging wants to meet housing needs for Knox County seniors. When it can repurpose vacant lots into affordable housing, that's even better. That's the message Duana Patton, the agency's chief executive officer, and Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach...
Marigold on Main brings cottage decor to Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Marigold on Main owner Shannon Weisbrod said she has an appreciation for the 1940s. The vintage clothes and warm colors bring Weisbrod back to a time when she said she wanted to grow up and live, in the post-World War II world.
Blaine E. Young
Blaine E. Young, age 79 of Gahanna, Ohio died November 8, 2022, at his residence. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and many wonderful adventures.
Danville Police reports Nov. 3-13
DANVILLE -- Danville Police officers filed the following reports from Nov. 3 to 13.
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 16 & 17
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
