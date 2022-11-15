ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses

KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown's water tower gets a new shine thanks to ARPA money

FREDERICKTOWN -- A ruby red capital F can be seen shining off Fredericktown's 1915 water tower. It's a first for the village's high tower, which was in need of several repairs if residents wanted to see it last another 15 years. A consultant firm told officials that's how long the tower would last if zero improvements were made, Fredericktown's village administrator Bruce Snell said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Marigold on Main brings cottage decor to Centerburg

CENTERBURG — Marigold on Main owner Shannon Weisbrod said she has an appreciation for the 1940s. The vintage clothes and warm colors bring Weisbrod back to a time when she said she wanted to grow up and live, in the post-World War II world.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Blaine E. Young

Blaine E. Young, age 79 of Gahanna, Ohio died November 8, 2022, at his residence. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and many wonderful adventures.
GAHANNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy