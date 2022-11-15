Read full article on original website
NPR
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
Despite sanctions and calls to ease up, the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests — sometimes using trials and death sentences. The protests are in their third month. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part...
NPR
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
NPR
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S. history has stirred up debate over whether he's too old to run again. A similar conversation is playing out in Southeast Asia this week, where Malaysia's 97-year-old former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, is vying for an against-the-odds comeback in the election to pick a new parliament. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports that in an election where age has become an issue, young voters could shake things up.
NPR
Britain announces big tax rises and spending cuts over the next five years
Economic gloom has settled over the United Kingdom today. As that country's finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his long-awaited autumn budget, he warned of a tough road ahead. Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: This was never going to be an easy sell for Jeremy Hunt. The U.K....
NPR
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
NPR
New government data and reports from retailers show Americans still shopping
Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the American economy. New government data and reports from some of the biggest retailers show Americans still shopping, and prioritizing necessities. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Our spending habits say a lot about the state of the U.S. economy. And today, we...
NPR
The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. The 2022 men's soccer World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Qatar. For years in the run-up to this tournament, the small Gulf nation has been under intense international scrutiny for its troubling human rights record. Thousands of migrant workers reportedly died during construction of World Cup infrastructure. Human rights groups say workers were often forced to work under unsafe conditions, including in extreme heat. They also point to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and warned that visiting LGBTQ fans and players could face legal trouble in the country. Qatari officials say everyone will be welcome at the World Cup and that they have enacted labor reforms in recent years to improve conditions for migrant workers. Minky Worden is director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. And I asked her what groups like hers would like to see at this point from Qatar and FIFA, soccer's governing body.
NPR
Is offshore wind the answer to a greener future in the U.S.?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with engineer Amy Robertson of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory about the Biden administration's push to drastically increase U.S. offshore wind production. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The U.S. energy sector accounts for about a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That's because more than half of...
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital on Friday condemned North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile an hour before the meeting started.
