Ashland County ends deal for autopsies with Cuyahoga County, will send bodies to Lucas County

Humane Society leads rescue of horses, other animals in Ohio suspected neglect case
ASHLAND, Ohio — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued Wednesday in the investigation of a suspected neglect case in Ashland led by the Humane Society of the United States. >> Preble County woman admits to killing her 93-year-old grandmother, police say. The Humane Society...
First roundabout in Ottawa County opens on State Route 163
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The first roundabout in Ottawa County opened to traffic on Tuesday. Ohio Department of Transportation officials and local leaders say it is a long overdue improvement. "I think it's going from one of the most dangerous intersections in the county to probably one of the...
2 arrested in man’s overdose death in Vermilion
A Lorain County prosecutor held a press conference Tuesday about the indictments of two suspects connected to an overdose death.
Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman
MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cleveland FBI confirms 'swatting' incidents at multiple schools in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI confirmed to 3News that "swatting" incidents took place at schools across Northern Ohio on Wednesday. The FBI released the following statement regarding the incidents to 3News on Wednesday:. "The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting...
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
theprogressortimes.com
High speed chase ends in Crawford
A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
richlandsource.com
No more questions: Mansfield Fire Department gets its 4th assistant chief position
MANSFIELD -- City Council opted two weeks ago to delay a vote on a proposal to add a fourth assistant chief to the Mansfield Fire Department, saying members needed time to get additional questions answered. Apparently, those answers were received before Tuesday night. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in...
Walton Hills officer let drunk driver go minutes before crash that killed man and mother-of-5
Nicholas Monachino, who killed two people in an April 2022 drunk driving crash, was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County, Ohio. But the tragedy could have been avoided, a judge said.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
richlandsource.com
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
cleveland19.com
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
