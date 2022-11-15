ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County ends deal for autopsies with Cuyahoga County, will send bodies to Lucas County

By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter
ashlandsource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
theprogressortimes.com

High speed chase ends in Crawford

A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
AVON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy