Ashland County ends deal for autopsies with Cuyahoga County, will send bodies to Lucas County

A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO