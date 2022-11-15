Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has. Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt's lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening. Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home...
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes as officials are still counting mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties. The latest updates from Clark and Washoe counties have put Laxalt just 8,988 votes over Cortez Masto, less than...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Nevada GOP candidate for US Senate concedes race to Democrat
The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, saying in a statement that although the race was very close, he won’t contest the result. “I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome,” GOP...
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday’s election. He didn’t. “That’s...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Katie Hobbs elected Arizona governor, defeating Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic election chief who built a national profile by standing up to false claims about the 2020 presidential election, has won the state’s race for governor. The Associated Press, NBC News and CNN called the race for Hobbs Monday shortly after 7 p.m. local time,...
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
NPR
Trump's White House bid comes as the GOP shapes its future after frustrating midterms
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Alice Stewart about Donald Trump's latest presidential run, and the future of the GOP. For more analysis on Trump's run and Republican tensions, we're joined by Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who previously worked with a number of prominent Republicans, including Senator Rick Scott when he was Florida's governor. Good morning. And thanks for being on the program, Alice.
Republican Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Caraveo in 8th District race
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday evening conceded to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District race, one of Colorado’s most competitive midterm contests. Why it matters: It marks the first time the state is expected to send a Latina to Congress and suggests her candidacy galvanized Latino voters...
NPR
Here's How Latinos Voted In The 2022 Midterms
This 2022 midterm election saw many Latino voters shift their support from the Democratic party to the Republican Party. As the largest minority group in the country, Latino voters have a huge say in how elections shake out. Their turnout was key in clinching contentious races in Florida, Illinois, California, and Nevada – and helping Latino candidates make history.
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
