Nevada State

NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Trump's White House bid comes as the GOP shapes its future after frustrating midterms

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Alice Stewart about Donald Trump's latest presidential run, and the future of the GOP. For more analysis on Trump's run and Republican tensions, we're joined by Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who previously worked with a number of prominent Republicans, including Senator Rick Scott when he was Florida's governor. Good morning. And thanks for being on the program, Alice.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Here's How Latinos Voted In The 2022 Midterms

This 2022 midterm election saw many Latino voters shift their support from the Democratic party to the Republican Party. As the largest minority group in the country, Latino voters have a huge say in how elections shake out. Their turnout was key in clinching contentious races in Florida, Illinois, California, and Nevada – and helping Latino candidates make history.
ILLINOIS STATE

