ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Jobs' worn-out Birkenstocks sell for $218,000 at auction

By James Doubek
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mgHH_0jBEdIIs00

Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York City on Sunday.

The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," according to the auction house.

It's the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan told NPR, and a record for footwear at the auction house.

The sandals came from the collection of Mark Sheff, who managed Jobs' Albany, Calif., estate in the 1980s. Other items associated with Jobs have been sold at auctions in recent years, sometimes reaching hefty prices — an Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s fetched $677,196.

The sandals were previously sold for a mere $2,000 at auction in 2016, Nolan said.

The winning bidder did not want their name disclosed, but it was sold in the room at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, according to Nolan. The runner-up bid was from a potential buyer in China.

This is far from the most someone has paid for footwear at auction.

Nike Air Ships worn by Michael Jordan in 1984 sold for $1.47 million a year ago. Black Nikes worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammys sold for $1.8 million last year as well.

The auction also included an NFT of images of the Birkenstocks as part of the sale.

But perhaps the most pressing question about the sandals, seeing as the auction house notes that they show "heavy wear": Do they smell?

Nolan only answered that they "do smell ... of success."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Popculture

Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update

Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

After #RIPJimmyFallon trends on Twitter, Elon Musk responds to the TV host with jokes

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon has had his first issue with Elon Musk‘s Twitter, just weeks after the Tesla founder took over the social media platform. "#RIPJimmyFallon” began trending Tuesday night, with Twitter users sharing posts and making memes about the comedian’s fake death. The hashtag concerned fans and the “Saturday Night Live” alum himself. Fallon, who is still alive, was not happy.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy