Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
NPR
Researchers find rats move to the same tempos in music that humans like
LADY GAGA: (Singing) There's nothin' wrong with lovin' who you are... CHANG: Gyorgy Buzsaki is a neuroscientist at New York University. BUZSAKI: This wiring was thought to be so special. And how come it's not present in other species? Why is that not there? And it's not there because we haven't looked carefully until this moment.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Harvard museum will return Native American hair samples, apologizes for 'complicity' in objectification of Native peoples
A Harvard University museum apologized Thursday for its "complicity" in the objectification of Native peoples and will return hair clippings of about 700 Native American children who were forced to attend United States boarding schools in the 1930's.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
NPR
The Dead Sea is drying up because of overexploitation and climate change
Overexploitation of natural resources and climate change threaten the Dead Sea, a natural wonder drying up rapidly. The Dead Sea is ancient. The history of its salty, therapeutic waters goes back to the Bible. But this natural wonder is rapidly drying up - even changing the land around it. NPR's Daniel Estrin took to the water recently to explore what's being lost and what it will take to prevent more destruction.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Descendant’ on Netflix, a Vital Documentary About the Clotilda Slave Ship and the Quest to Codify Black American History
Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
Which witch is which? A history of Salem witchcraft trials
Who was accused in the Salem Witch trials? What happened during the Salem Witch trials? How many women died during the Salem witch trials? What is spectral evidence?
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old carvings in ancient city
The city of Nineveh was an ancient Assyrian city in Upper Mesopotamia situated just outside of Mosul in Iraq.
CNET
Ancient Astronomer's Lost Map of Stars Found Hidden in Medieval Manuscript
More than 2,100 years ago, Greek astronomer Hipparchus mapped out the stars -- and for a long time, this had been considered humanity's earliest attempt to assign numerical coordinates to stellar bodies. But despite its fame, the treatise was only known to exist through writings of another ancient astronomer named Claudius Ptolemy, who compiled his own celestial inventory some 400 years later.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
NPR
500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.
NPR
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Arizona executed a prisoner today. Texas is set to execute another this evening. Meanwhile, Missouri, Alabama and Oklahoma plan to execute more people before the end of the year. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Though hundreds of workers will carry these executions out, few know who they are or what their jobs...
NPR
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Age is an issue in Malaysia's parliamentary election. For older politicians, including the 97-year-old former prime minister who is contesting a seat, their fate may rest with young voters. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S....
NPR
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
