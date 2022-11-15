46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Weslaco (Weslaco, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Weslaco Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Weslaco on Friday.

The crash happened at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd at around 9 p.m.

The authorities reported that a man was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian who was struck by the car driver was identified as 46-year-old Sie Garcia.

The officials stated that the victim might have been intoxicated. Garcia suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Some portions of North Texas Boulevard are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

