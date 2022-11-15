ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Weslaco (Weslaco, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8o8s_0jBEdC0W00
Nationwide Report

According to the Weslaco Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Weslaco on Friday.

The crash happened at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd at around 9 p.m.

The authorities reported that a man was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian who was struck by the car driver was identified as 46-year-old Sie Garcia.

The officials stated that the victim might have been intoxicated. Garcia suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Some portions of North Texas Boulevard are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

November 15, 2022

Source: Valley Central

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo Thursday morning. One person is dead as a result of the crash and their identification is pending notification of next of kin. A second person was hospitalized. According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, the accident occurred on 10th Street and […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr

Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Hidalgo County jury found him guilty of capital murder. On Nov. 9, the jury found Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 51, guilty of capital murder by terror/threat. Lopez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the Texas Department of […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Lanes closing as road signs replaced in Mission and Mercedes

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Overnight lane and ramp closures will start Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation begins replacing aged and weathered overhead signs along I-2 between Mission and Mercedes. Work on these initiatives will require overnight lane and ramp closures between Nov. 16 and 30. A total of 16 locations will be […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Restaurant orders Food Patrol to ‘stop recording’ roach infestation complaint

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on South Padre Island and Brownsville for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought”. The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. Breaking Bread Burrito Express at 5200 […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.
SAN BENITO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy