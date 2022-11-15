Read full article on original website
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
When you start drawing a map of where people move because of climate change, the arrows can go in a lot of different directions. Take Senegal. For the last several days, we've been telling stories of Senegalese people who are leaving their home country because of climate change. But unpredictable weather patterns across Africa are also sending people to Senegal.
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the preservation game
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the environmental protection game. He made the announcement at this year's U.N. climate conference which he hopes will come to the Amazon in 2025. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Brazil is back - that is, back in the environmental protection game. That was the...
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is giving Ukrainian scientists and climate negotiators a big stage at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banksy struck again. The street artist spray-painted art in different locations of Ukraine. The Art Newspaper is on this story. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. Maybe this refers to Vladimir Putin. A taekwondo group once gave him a black belt but has revoked it. Other works include a gymnast balancing on the ruins of a building and kids using a tank trap as a seesaw. It's MORNING EDITION.
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
GOP Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would ban TikTok. NPR's A Martinez talks to Aynne Kokas, professor of media studies and the director of the East Asia Center at the University of Virginia. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns....
We have an update this morning on a missile strike that caused some deaths as well as anxiety around the world. Poland says it believes that a missile that crashed on their territory was friendly fire from Ukraine.
But Ukraine says it doesn't think so. It's a high-stakes dispute. Either way, people were killed. But the question is whether the missile strike was a Russian attack or a Ukrainian mistake. INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre is in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and has been following all this. Hey there,...
The Dead Sea is drying up because of overexploitation and climate change
Overexploitation of natural resources and climate change threaten the Dead Sea, a natural wonder drying up rapidly. The Dead Sea is ancient. The history of its salty, therapeutic waters goes back to the Bible. But this natural wonder is rapidly drying up - even changing the land around it. NPR's Daniel Estrin took to the water recently to explore what's being lost and what it will take to prevent more destruction.
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S. history has stirred up debate over whether he's too old to run again. A similar conversation is playing out in Southeast Asia this week, where Malaysia's 97-year-old former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, is vying for an against-the-odds comeback in the election to pick a new parliament. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports that in an election where age has become an issue, young voters could shake things up.
A Russian-made missile explodes in Poland — killing 2 people
Russia pummeled Ukraine with nearly 100 missile strikes yesterday. During that bombardment, an explosion in Poland, just miles from its border with Ukraine, killed two people. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said it was probably not an act of aggression. President Biden, in Indonesia for the G-20 summit, also told reporters the U.S. and its NATO allies are still trying to get answers.
The missile strike in Poland was potentially a stray Ukrainian missile
Initial investigations suggest the missile strike in Poland was not a deliberate attack but potentially a stray Ukrainian missile. Both Poland and NATO now say that a Ukrainian air defense missile likely caused an explosion just inside Poland's border with Ukraine yesterday. The explosion had killed two people. But both parties were quick to emphasize that Ukraine was only trying to defend itself and that Russia was ultimately at fault. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from the Polish capital of Warsaw. Hi, Rob.
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
Despite sanctions and calls to ease up, the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests — sometimes using trials and death sentences. The protests are in their third month. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part...
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv came under sustained Russian missile attacks
We now turn to the view from inside Ukraine. NPR's Greg Myre is in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Good morning, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: Now, you were there yesterday when Kyiv came under sustained Russian missile attacks. Give us a sense of what that was like. MYRE:...
The Hidden Toll Of Working On Prison Executions
During the past 50 years, more than 1,550 death sentences have been carried out across the U.S. Many of the hundreds of people involved in carrying out those executions say their health has suffered because of their work. NPR's Chiara Eisner and the investigations team spoke with all kinds of...
Is offshore wind the answer to a greener future in the U.S.?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with engineer Amy Robertson of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory about the Biden administration's push to drastically increase U.S. offshore wind production. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The U.S. energy sector accounts for about a quarter of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That's because more than half of...
500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.
