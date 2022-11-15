Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
ABC News
Michelle Obama on post-White House life, seeing her daughters 'adulting' and her new book
In her first broadcast interview about her highly-anticipated new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," former first lady Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her post-White House life, raising her two adult daughters, celebrating her 30th anniversary and more. Obama told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts that...
Michelle Obama Reveals Who's Most Active on the Family Group Text and Opens Up About Sasha and Malia Adulting
The former first lady, in a PEOPLE interview and her forthcoming book, offers an intimate peek inside her family's newest chapter Michelle Obama, like any wise parent, had to check her bubbling-over glee when her daughters, Malia and Sasha, announced they were moving in together. "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" Obama tells PEOPLE in an interview previewing...
NPR
Remembering the D.C. centenarian who went viral after dancing with President Obama
Centenarian Virginia McLaurin found internet stardom after dancing with former President Obama and was known for her volunteering and activism. She died Monday at age 113. When the late Virginia McLaurin was 105 years old, she made a wish. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VIRGINIA MCLAURIN: My name is Virginia McLaurin....
oprahdaily.com
Oprah Daily Interview with Michelle Obama for Her New Book, The Light We Carry
Is there anything former First Lady Michelle Obama isn’t good at? Does she ever feel insecure, or get rattled by sneaky self-doubt or mean people? Is she always able to go high when they go low? Also, it was my assumption that while everyone else in the world felt the pandemic as a seismic shock, Mrs. Obama and her handsome husband were spending most of their time in quarantine with the lights turned down low, dancing together to romantic music—that is, when they weren't sticking to their disciplined workout schedules and finding ways to change the world over Zoom. But it turns out that the sense of isolation and dread that plagued all of us at times made its way into the Obama household as well.
NPR
Jay Z and Beyoncé share the record for most Grammy nominations of all time
Jay Z has 88 nominations. He set the record last year with 83, and he got five more on Tuesday. His wife Beyoncé got nine nominations on Tuesday, which means her total also jumped to 88. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Jay-Z may have a song...
NPR
2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages
Audio will be available later today. Two books about the late senator are out. John Farrell's book is called, Ted Kennedy: A Life. Neal Gabler's book is titled, Against the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Rise of Conservatism, 1976-2009.
NPR
Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine
Banksy spray-painted artworks in different locations of Ukraine, according to the Art Newspaper. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banksy struck again. The street artist spray-painted art in different...
NPR
Researchers find rats move to the same tempos in music that humans like
LADY GAGA: (Singing) There's nothin' wrong with lovin' who you are... CHANG: Gyorgy Buzsaki is a neuroscientist at New York University. BUZSAKI: This wiring was thought to be so special. And how come it's not present in other species? Why is that not there? And it's not there because we haven't looked carefully until this moment.
NPR
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S. history has stirred up debate over whether he's too old to run again. A similar conversation is playing out in Southeast Asia this week, where Malaysia's 97-year-old former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, is vying for an against-the-odds comeback in the election to pick a new parliament. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports that in an election where age has become an issue, young voters could shake things up.
NPR
500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.
NPR
House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders after Pelosi's announcement
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top, House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders. A day after the midterm election results made it clear Republicans will control the House come January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her own political plans.
NPR
'She Said' is a movie about journalism that knows whose story to tell
The film She Said is about the New York Times investigation of movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Zoe Kazan plays Jodi Kantor and Carey Mulligan plays Megan Twohey. Their reporting on Weinstein's sexual misconduct and assault allegations contributed greatly to the #MeToo movement, and helped lead to criminal charges that sent Weinstein to prison. The film was directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz and is in theaters now.
NPR
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down from Democratic leadership
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page about Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down as House Speaker after 20 years and what's next for Democrats. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Well, the suspense is over on two things we've been watching for after this year's midterm elections....
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Pretending to die is not typically part of a correctional officer's job, unless they're part of the team that has to carry out an execution. Before we continue, a warning that we're going to be describing how an execution is carried out, which might disturb some listeners. Catarino Escobar was a correctional officer for the Nevada state prison system, and he recalls taking part in a rehearsal ahead of a scheduled execution.
NPR
Could Trump's 2024 campaign announcement impact investigations surrounding him?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with University of Michigan Law School Professor Barbara McQuade about Trump's 2024 campaign announcement and how it could impact ongoing investigations surrounding him. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The man who denied the results of the last presidential election says he'll be a candidate in the next one.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Congress is involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco. There are mass resignations at Twitter after Musk's ultimatum. Pelosi's historic leadership will end — who's lining up to succeed her?
NPR
The Hidden Toll Of Working On Prison Executions
During the past 50 years, more than 1,550 death sentences have been carried out across the U.S. Many of the hundreds of people involved in carrying out those executions say their health has suffered because of their work. NPR's Chiara Eisner and the investigations team spoke with all kinds of...
WEKU
'She Said' follows the journalists who set the #MeToo movement in motion
An engrossing new film focuses on New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose reporting uncovered the crimes of Harvey Weinstein — and the vast network of people who enabled him.
Misty Copeland on the Pervasive Whiteness of Ballet: "It Chips Away at You"
Three years after performing her first leading role in the American Ballet Theatre's 2012 rendition of "The Firebird," Misty Copeland became the company's first Black principal dancer. Now, with the release of her new memoir, "The Wind at My Back: Resilience, Grace, and Other Gifts From My Mentor, Raven Wilkinson," Copeland is looking back on her journey. She's reflecting on the hardships she's had to overcome, the obstacles she's navigated, and the amount of whiteness she has faced in the world of ballet.
Comments / 0