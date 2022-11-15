Is there anything former First Lady Michelle Obama isn’t good at? Does she ever feel insecure, or get rattled by sneaky self-doubt or mean people? Is she always able to go high when they go low? Also, it was my assumption that while everyone else in the world felt the pandemic as a seismic shock, Mrs. Obama and her handsome husband were spending most of their time in quarantine with the lights turned down low, dancing together to romantic music—that is, when they weren't sticking to their disciplined workout schedules and finding ways to change the world over Zoom. But it turns out that the sense of isolation and dread that plagued all of us at times made its way into the Obama household as well.

