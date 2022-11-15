ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 11 Odds: Betting odds for every NFL Week 11 Game

By Charlie Kelly
The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there’s still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 11 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 11 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 11 Schedule
Thursday November 17
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 42 Titans +145(+3) -110Over -110 Packers -165(-3) -110Under -110

Sunday November 20
Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens – 1 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Panthers +500(+12) -110Over -110 Ravens -700(-12) -110Under -110

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 50 Bears +140(+3) -110Over -110 Falcons -160(-3) -110Under -110
Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47 Browns +350(+9.5) -110Over -110 Bills -450(-9.5) -110Under -110

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46 Lions +160(+3) -110Over -110 Giants -180(-3) -110Under -110
Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39 Rams +150(+3) -110Over -110 Saints -170(-3) -110Under -110

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 38.5 Jets +150(+3) -110Over -110 Patriots -170(-3) -110Under -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Eagles -350(-7.5) -110Over -110 Colts +275(+7.5) -110Under -110

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Commanders -155(-3) -110Over -110 Texans +135(+3) -110Under -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Raiders +125(+2.5) -110Over -110 Broncos -145(-2.5) -110Under -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Bengals -225(-5) -110Over -110 Steelers +185(+5) -110Under -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5 Cowboys -120(-1) -110Over -110 Vikings +100(+1) -110Under -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Chiefs -315(-7) -110Over -110 Chargers +215(+7) -110Under -110
Monday November 21
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 P.M

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 49ers -380(-8) -110Over -110 Cardinals +300(+8) -110Under -110

