Raleigh, NC

ACC Now podcast: UNC, NC State heading in different directions and what it all means

By Staff report
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

While North Carolina clinched the Coastal Division with a big road win at Wake Forest, N.C. State suffered its first truly bad loss of the season, blowing a two-touchdown lead at home to two-win Boston College. N&O columnist Luke DeCock and writer-at-large Andrew Carter break down what it all means , UNC’s College Football Playoff prognosis and why this season is truly torturous for Wolfpack fans.

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks off the field after Boston College’s 21-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
