Ex-student seen on video allegedly committing "racist assault" banned from University of Kentucky
Lexington, Ky. — A White University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school. Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at the university following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to...
‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Deemed Potential ‘Serial Rapist’ by Judge, Denied Bail and Hauled Off to Jail
Eric Weinberg, the former “Scrubs” and “Californication” executive producer and writer accused of raping possibly dozens of women by luring them to his Los Feliz family home for photo shoots, pleaded not guilty but will be held without bail until his next court date in November, a judge ruled Tuesday.
WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane
Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter was 'troubled' by body camera footage, according to a statement.
Top Skier Acquitted of Murdering Man During Sales Negotiation Gone Wrong
New Mexico jurors have acquitted a top skier of murdering a man with whom he was doing business. Defendant Dean Cummings, 56, testified he shot and killed Guillermo Arriola in self-defense on Feb. 29, 2020. Jurors appeared to agree with that account, or with defense lawyer Nicole Moss‘ argument that the law enforcement investigation was “half-hearted, sloppy, incomplete.” They acquitted Cummings of not only second-degree murder, but the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Ex-UK student accused of attacking Black student waives court hearing. What happens next
Sophia Rosing, the former UK student who has been charged with a assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney and her parents.
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears
A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county’s hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Man Offered to Pay Fellow Inmate's Bail if He Killed Ex-Girlfriend: Police
Caleb Beesley allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend for more than a year in several states as they traveled together, according to Michigan law enforcement.
N.J. man will get new trial after Miranda rights violations, state Supreme Court rules
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a new trial for a Paterson man due to errors in how police told him his Miranda rights, which the justices said later tainted his criminal trial. A Passaic County jury in 2018 convicted Jamal Wade of the September 2016 shooting death...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Wbaltv.com
Reynolds family releases crime scene photos, counting narrative by defendant, prosecutors
The family of Timothy Reynolds is taking issue with a narrative of the fatal shooting involving a teenage squeegee worker that suggests self-defense. Newly released photos of the crime scene show what appears to be an intentional act, not self-defense, the victim's family advocate said. On Tuesday morning, Thiru Vignarajah,...
NBC News
Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people
An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested on murder charge
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Harmony Montgomery’s father killed the 5-year-old girl in December 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, authorities said Monday as they announced charges in a case that came to light when her mother reported she hadn’t seen her in over two years.
Dad accused of abducting his 6-year-old son wrote that God guided him, prosecutors say
The West Perrine father who violated court orders by not returning his son to his mother in August, then taking the boy to Canada, will remain in Miami-Dade Corrections custody while awaiting trial.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
