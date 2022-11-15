ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Related
Law & Crime

Top Skier Acquitted of Murdering Man During Sales Negotiation Gone Wrong

New Mexico jurors have acquitted a top skier of murdering a man with whom he was doing business. Defendant Dean Cummings, 56, testified he shot and killed Guillermo Arriola in self-defense on Feb. 29, 2020. Jurors appeared to agree with that account, or with defense lawyer Nicole Moss‘ argument that the law enforcement investigation was “half-hearted, sloppy, incomplete.” They acquitted Cummings of not only second-degree murder, but the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears

A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...
Wbaltv.com

Reynolds family releases crime scene photos, counting narrative by defendant, prosecutors

The family of Timothy Reynolds is taking issue with a narrative of the fatal shooting involving a teenage squeegee worker that suggests self-defense. Newly released photos of the crime scene show what appears to be an intentional act, not self-defense, the victim's family advocate said. On Tuesday morning, Thiru Vignarajah,...
NBC News

Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people

An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

