A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...

3 DAYS AGO