DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is hoping his team can lift the spirits of soccer fans after beer sales were banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. Like by winning matches. Ramsdale says hopefully England can “perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz.” The sale of beer in and around the eight stadiums was banned by the Qataris only two days before the opening match. England fans and supporters of the other 31 teams will still be able to drink beer in the official fan zone in Doha.

2 HOURS AGO