Idaho8.com
Manchester United ‘initiate appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United announced Friday that it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club, stated his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag,...
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Ramsdale hoping team makes up for World Cup beer ban
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is hoping his team can lift the spirits of soccer fans after beer sales were banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. Like by winning matches. Ramsdale says hopefully England can “perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz.” The sale of beer in and around the eight stadiums was banned by the Qataris only two days before the opening match. England fans and supporters of the other 31 teams will still be able to drink beer in the official fan zone in Doha.
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer’s world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to...
Max Verstappen says abuse of family is ‘unacceptable’ following São Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have hit out at online threats and abuse leveled at the world champion and his family after he ignored team orders at last weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused his team’s instruction to allow teammate Sergio Perez through on the final lap...
