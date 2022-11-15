Read full article on original website
NECN
Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
NECN
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
NECN
Brandeis Bus Crash: Read DA's, University's Full Statements
A shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University left one student dead and 27 others injured on Saturday night. The Waltham Police Department identified the student who died as Vanessa Mark. Authorities have not released any names of those who were injured, but both the school and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office released statements Sunday with new details about the horrific accident.
NECN
Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash in Mass.
An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 27 others. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a hockey game...
NECN
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Mass.
One person is dead and 27 others were injured when a shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts, authorities said. In a statement released Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office stated 27 students were on the bus, and that one...
NECN
‘Disgusting' Hazing Incident Condemned By Haverhill Students, Officials
It’s not just the annual Thanksgiving Day football game that’s been canceled in the fallout of a hazing incident at the high school in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Students say they’ve now been told they’re not allowed to attend the annual Turkey Toss -- another tradition they’re losing after missing out on countless events during the pandemic.
NECN
1 Dead, 26 Injured After Large Bus Returning to Brandeis University Crashes in Waltham
There was a massive response late Saturday night to a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, where numerous injuries were reported, authorities said. The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway was blocked off, as emergency vehicles lined the streets, including many ambulances.
NECN
Hingham School Bus Driver Arrested for OUI With Students on Board, Police Say
A Massachusetts school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said. A 911 caller on the bus from Hingham said it was swerving and ran a red light, according to police; troopers who pulled the bus over found the driver was unsteady on her feet. Hingham Public Schools is investigating, with top officials saying they were "deeply concerned by the incident."
NECN
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
NECN
Mass. School Bus Driver Held on $5K Bail on OUI, Child Endangerment Charges
A Massachusetts school bus driver accused of driving a bus full of special needs athletes while under the influence appeared in court on Friday to face OUI and child endangerment charges. Members of Hingham‘s Unified Basketball were on the bus Thursday night and headed home after a Special Olympics closing...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
NECN
Report of Suspicious Device Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden
A report of a suspicious device temporarily shut down Causeway Street in Boston near the TD Garden and North Station overnight. Boston police said they responded to Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious device. They were ultimately able to determine that it was not...
NECN
Traffic Dispute Possibly Led to Fatal Shooting in Lowell, Officials Say
Authorities have released new information after a 26-year-old man was killed in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Odogwu Ganobi, of Lowell, was shot to death around 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, investigators now believe the fatal shooting may have followed a verbal altercation between Ganobi and two people he didn't know.
NECN
Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade. Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.
NECN
Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton
A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
NECN
Neighbors Stunned to Learn Possible Infant Found in Freezer of South Boston Apartment
Authorities are resuming their investigation at an apartment in South Boston after a fetus or infant was found dead in a freezer. Police are working to obtain a search warrant to go back into the building, which is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park. A Suffolk County District...
NECN
Possible Fetus, ‘Additional Human Remains' Found in Boston Apartment, Police Say
A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.
NECN
Here's What's New on Newbury Street This Season
Boston's oldest shopping destination has an eclectic mix of tenants, from high-end to mid-tier and small businesses to international chains, and there's constant change on Newbury Street. That's the case again this year, with a list of newly opened or soon-to-open retailers choosing Newbury at a time when vacancies dot...
NECN
Driving the Tobin Bridge on Sunday? Smile! You Might Be in a Movie Shoot
Holiday travel won't be the only thing affecting traffic on Interstate 93 in Boston this Sunday. A movie is set to shoot from morning until night on the Tobin Bridge and other parts of I-93 that day, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday. Police will escort a vehicle mounted...
NECN
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Conn., Rhode Island, and southeastern Mass. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the north country and temperatures wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind chills have stayed in the upper 20s to low 30s.
