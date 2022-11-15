A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO